$67 Million in Bitcoin Hacked! THIS Is Who Did It!
Another hack for cryptos. This is a huge concern for many and as the price continues to rise, more hackers will scour the exchanges for faults. Just as they do for email accounts and credit card information and more. Protect your data with as many lines of defence as you possible can. Don’t risk your wealth. This goes for all asset classes and information you don’t want in anyone else’s hands.
Bitcoin has gone absolutely BALLISTIC. The price just keeps rising. Even after hacks and regulatory issues being discussed, the price just rises. It has gone right through the charts. What is going on here?
Cryptocurrency Market Capitalizations | CoinMarketCap
1EnJHhq8Jq8vDuZA5ahVh6H4t6jh1mB4rq – Bitcoin address
https://bitinfocharts.com/bitcoin/address/1EnJHhq8Jq8vDuZA5ahVh6H4t6jh1mB4rq
A Bitcoin Frenzy Like No Other Is Gripping South Korea – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-12-06/bitcoin-frenzy-like-no-other-has-koreans-paying-a-16-premium
1600x-1.png (1600×877)
https://assets.bwbx.io/images/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/i454nXPHwm_c/v1/1600x-1.png
Official press release statement by NiceHash : NiceHash
https://www.reddit.com/r/NiceHash/comments/7i0s6o/official_press_release_statement_by_nicehash/
