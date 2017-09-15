A Thousand Tanks And Howitzers From The US Arrive In Poland

by T2H

Neocons are itching for more war it would seem.

Wonder how much of this stuff is obsolete.

A thousand tanks and howitzers from the United States arrived in Poland (UAWire)

Quote:

On September 13, American military equipment arrived in the port of Gdansk, Radio Poland reports.

More than a thousand pieces of American military equipment from the Second Anti-tank Brigade Combat Team were unloaded at the port, including Abrams tanks, Bradley combat vehicles, Paladin howitzers and other combat equipment. This is the first shipment of equipment to arrive in Poland under the initiative Operation Atlantic Resolve.

According to General Jaroslaw Mika, General Commander of Poland’s Armed Forces, the equipment will be used during military exercises.

“This military equipment, which we see today, will be located in the western part of Poland. I mean, first of all, in such areas as Boleslawiec, Zagan, Torun, Swietoszow, and Skwierzyna. This equipment will be used in various maneuvers and training. This is a brigade fighting group. At this point, I want to emphasize the scale of the Dragon 17 exercises. This is 17,000 soldiers from 11 countries. I think that these figures are quite impressive if we are speaking about the activity of the NATO member countries, as well as the use of America’s potential,” he said.