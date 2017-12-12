Aluminum Conspiracy Now a Fact – All For Sickcare & Profits – Do You Have Alzheimer?







by Thinker

When studies show something isn’t good for human consumption, and that product is put on the market anyway, one has to wonder why? Aluminum, used for so many things and most of the masses don’t know the dangers, but those who are profiting from it do! From the aerosol spraying from the planes in the sky of aluminum, the vaccines, and the biggest conspiracy of all, talking the people out of using their cast iron skillets!

Do you remember that was all your grandmother ever used? What was the benefit that most of the world is now feeling the effects of from not using the cast iron skillets? There is a huge iron deficiency in the world that didn’t used to be there when everyone was cooking with cast iron skillets. Who pushed the aluminum pots and pans? Your media, and those who stood to make millions in product and in healthcare, by having the world switch to a product that promotes sickness.

No one is going to tell you not to buy something, but knowing the pros and the cons of everything one ingests into their body can result in a longer healthier life.

Can cooking with aluminum pans cause dementia? DR MARTIN SCURR answers readers’ health questions

Some years ago, I watched a documentary on Alzheimer’s, which said that microscopic flakes from aluminum cooking utensils were found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Should we switch to non-aluminum pots and pans?

Jim Taylor, Plymouth.

The possibility of a link between aluminum and Alzheimer’s has been the subject of research and debate for years. Suspicion began as long ago as 1921, when an association between aluminum poisoning and memory problems was first noted. We all have some aluminum in our brains (it doesn’t occur naturally, but can get there via the foods we eat or be absorbed through the skin when we’re exposed to it), and it builds up with age. Brain scans from post-mortem examinations of Alzheimer’s patients have shown there is an accumulation of aluminium in the brain. And patients with a genetic susceptibility to early-onset Alzheimer’s have been found to have even more. Also, in patients on dialysis for kidney disease, a condition called dialysis encephalopathy can develop, which leads to a type of dementia — one cause of this encephalopathy is damage caused by an accumulation of aluminium in the brain.

However, none of these cases prove a causal link, just that there is an association.

The main risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is age — and aluminium aggregates in brain tissue with age, so these events may just be occurring in parallel. The reason people have pointed to aluminium cookware as a potential problem is that certain acids in foods will dissolve some of the metal and form chemical salts which will then be absorbed into the body. When these get into nerve tissue, such as in the brain, they can accumulate. Aluminium ions (charged particles) are known to be neurotoxic, meaning they can poison the brain and nervous system. However, once again, the risk posed by aluminium cookware has not been proven.

Furthermore, the view is that it would be:

Would spraying unsuspecting citizens with poison be considered “Crimes Against Humanity”?

Intentionally making people sick for profits, power, and control, by actions that many would deem insane!

Proof Aluminum Causes Alzheimer’s and found in Chemtrails (Military Industrial Complex Aerosol Spraying of the Sky)

Science gives you Proof Aluminum Causes Alzheimer’s and found in Chemtrails. Neurologist Warns Aluminum in Chemtrails Could Cause “Explosive Increase in Neurodegenerative Diseases” Climate engineering, aluminum, and alzheimer’s (Geo Engineering Watch) There is no hiding from the toxic brew of heavy metals and chemicals (from global climate engineering programs) floating down through the atmosphere forcing us all to inhale it with every breath. Aluminum is the primary element named in numerous geoengineering patents. Extreme quantities of this highly toxic heavy metal is showing up in lab tests of precipitation from around the globe. If it’s in the rain, it’s in the air.

