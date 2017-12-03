Aluminum In Vaccines May Cause Autism According To Experts in New Study







by Thinker

A new controversial study confirms aluminum in vaccines may cause Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and those children who suffer from it to have up 10 times more metal in their brains than what is considered a safe amount for adults. But is anyone surprised that metals cause deficiency in one’s own body? Mercury and aluminum have long been debated by people like Robert Kennedy Jr. as ingredients in vaccines that could cause autism; and for good reason since we know that both aluminum and Mercury are neurotoxins that harm the body at high levels. But now researchers have discovered that aluminum causes the membrane to separate the brain from blood flowing to it, thus affecting its internal temperature, non-neuronal cells and inflammatory cells, Daily Mail reported.

“Perhaps we now have the link between vaccination and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), the link being the inclusion of an aluminium adjuvant in the vaccine,” Professor Chris Exley from Keele University said.

The scientists hypothesize that children who suffer from autism may suffer from some strange genetic change that cause them to accumulate aluminum within their bodies. The study was published in the Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology. Another study in 2012 from the peer-reviewed medical journal Lupus by Lucija Tomljenovic, PhD and Christopher A. Shaw, PhD of the University of British Columbia corroborates what:

