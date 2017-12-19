AND SO IT BEGINS; CHAOS ALERT: Dem leader calls for deploying UN troops on the streets of America







And so it begins.

Apparently oblivious to the fact that Democrat policies have driven the city of Chicago into a state of near-collapse, Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin is now calling for United Nations “peacekeeping” troops to be stationed on the streets of America.

As you’ll hear in the video below, Boykin says that UN troops need to be brought into America’s cities as a way to help “victims of violence.” Utterly oblivious to the ramifications of foreign troops invading U.S. soil and occupying a U.S. city, Boykin is just the latest example of a hopelessly deranged Democrat, devoid of logic and reason, who seems to have no clue he just called for in invasion of the United States of America by foreign troops. (Or maybe he knows exactly what he’s doing, and it’s time to drop the hammer…)

https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-12-17-dem-leader-calls-for-un-troops-on-the-streets-of-america.html

h/t QuantumLove

