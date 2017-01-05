Subscribe to our newsletter

Bernie Sanders on MTP Daily slams NAFTA, slams Corporations offshoring jobs, calls for legislation keeping jobs in America, drop kicks the ADL, and sides with Trump on damn near everything except taxes.
Then he sides with Tom Cotton on new healthcare legislation option for good measure.
No wonder Hillary lost, the hag didn’t stand a chance. This totally explains why Sanders supporters stayed home or broke for Trump.
I now understand why the Dem establishment has such seething hatred towards the guy, and a good reason why they tried so hard to kill his candidacy.
