Subscribe to our newsletter

Bernie Sanders on MTP Daily slams NAFTA, slams Corporations offshoring jobs, calls for legislation keeping jobs in America, drop kicks the ADL, and sides with Trump on damn near everything except taxes.

by ·

Then he sides with Tom Cotton on new healthcare legislation option for good measure.

No wonder Hillary lost, the hag didn’t stand a chance. This totally explains why Sanders supporters stayed home or broke for Trump.

I now understand why the Dem establishment has such seething hatred towards the guy, and a good reason why they tried so hard to kill his candidacy.

h/t Jungleboogie

  • ActivistAngel

    You tube gone. Looked interesting.

    • Joseph Conrad

      ONLY 3 MEN HAVE DARED TO MAKE THIS SORRY ASS NATION GREAT & RICH WASPS-JEWS MURDERED THEM.
      THEY’RE JFK, RFK & MLK. The 4th., MALCOLM X, IS ALWAYS CALLED A ‘RACIST’ IN A RACIST LAND!

  • richard face

    feel the bern who such a wannabe mensch he is

  • Zaphod Braden

    When Bernie moves into the Chicago Ghetto I will listen to him …..
    We need the “Close RACIST LIBERAL BIGOT loopholes” Act…. if you demonstrate & DEMAND people integrate —- YOU have to live in a DIVERSE neighborhood !!!!!! MOVE Sanders into the Ghetto where he can spend his declining years mixing with those he SAYS he loves.
    Sanders was born and raised in the New York City borough of Brooklyn and graduated from the University of CHICAGO in 1964. While a student, he was an active civil rights protest organizer for the CONGRESS OF RACIAL EQUALITY and STUDENT (not really)NONVIOLENT COORDINATING COMMITTEE.
    Bernie ran to Vermont in 1968, to get away from BLACKS to raise HIS family in SAFETY Sanders switched PARTIES, BETRAYED the Veterans, and instigates the Blacks and then RUNS AWAY.
    In January 1962, Sanders led a rally at the University of Chicago administration building to protest university president George Wells Beadle’s segregated campus housing policy. “We feel it is an intolerable situation when Negro and white students of the university cannot live together in university-owned apartments,” Sanders said at the protest. But then Sanders ran to SAFE LILLY WHITE VERMONT to raise HIS children far away from those Blacks he wants you to live with.
    OH!Who was the FIRST Black “leader” Bernie meets with? Al Sharpton, the weasel BLACKMAILER, PROTECTION RACKET PIMP friend of Jesse Jackson.

  • borg

    Anyone still clinging to the idea that the Egyptian invention of paying tribute, err, taxes, is necessary is the real deplorable.

