Boston Dynamics unveils new humanoid robot!

Check this out! They are progressing so quickly. Remember when just getting the thing to stand on two legs was the holy grail? Also no more umbilical and teather. Awesome!

Here’s “Handle”:

Imagine an army of them working an Amazon fulfillment center. lol

The applications of this technology paired with an AI are limitless..

Handle would make a great platform for a “wheelchair” .. imagine the mobility device market in 20 years..

There are even teams that have a humanoid who can drive a car using standard controls.

added bonus:

The new Spot Mini

h/t Westsail

