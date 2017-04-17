Breaking News! China and Russia Send Ships After United States Aircraft Carrier Moving Toward North Korea.

by Pamela Williams

This is news that we just don’t need to hear right now! Nevertheless, it is another piece in the pattern of chaos which is steadily exploding before us. China and Russia have dispatched ships from their navies to track the USS Carl Vinson nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which is moving toward waters near the Korean Peninsula.

The Japanese government has just revealed this according to the RED RIGHT REPUBLIC. This is perfectly legal activity, and the ships will monitor all electronic emissions and tactical activities by the Carl Vinson.

I hate to say this, but the Carl Vinson is surrounded by North Korea, Russia, and China right now. And I thought China was cooperating with the United States. There had even been reports that China would bomb North Korea if they did not behave. I guess the US has been had. I pray for our military on the Carl Vinson.

It looks as if China and Russia plan to probe movements of the US, since we have just announced the problem with North Korea is soon to be taken care of. This was a bad move on the part of the US. China and Russia both prioritize a stable Korean Peninsula. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is saying the issue should be resolved peacefully through diplomatic means.

Rex Tillerson just went to Moscow, and he seemingly did not have a good meeting with Lavrov. The video of the handshake was shocking, as Lavrov moved away from Tillerson, which made the encounter very strained.

I am very interested in what President Trump’s reaction to this development is.

China and Russia have dispatched intelligence-gathering vessels from their navies to chase the USS Carl Vinson nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which is heading toward waters near the Korean Peninsula, multiple sources of the Japanese government revealed to The Yomiuri Shimbun.

It appears that both countries aim to probe the movements of the United States, which is showing a stance of not excluding military action against North Korea. The Self-Defense Forces are strengthening warning and surveillance activities in the waters and airspace around the area, according to the sources.

The aircraft carrier strike group, composed of the Carl Vinson at its core with guided-missile destroyers and other vessels, is understood to be around the East China Sea and heading north toward waters near the Korean Peninsula.

China and Russia, which prioritize stability in the Korean Peninsula, showed concern over the tough U.S. stance, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying the issue should be resolved peacefully through political and diplomatic efforts.

The dispatch of the intelligence-gathering vessels appears to be partly aimed at sending a warning signal to the United States.

Following the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founding father, on April 15, North Korea will celebrate the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its military on April 25. It maintains the stance that it intends to conduct its first nuclear test since September last year, which would be its sixth test, and test-launch intercontinental ballistic missiles.

By conducting joint exercises with the Maritime Self-Defense Force and through other means, the U.S. aircraft carrier strike group is poised to increase military pressure on North Korea and urge Pyongyang to engage in restraint.

I just discovered that Beijing asked Russia for help in averting a crisis over NK last week, as their concerns grow that President Trump is seeking to confront NK over its weapon’s program. So now we know China’s goal was not to help the US in the NK confrontation at all. All the while, President Trump thought he was making headway with the Chinese President at Mar-A-Lago, Trump was being seemingly betrayed by the man. This is really bad, as now we have an enemy in China, too.

It looks like China is concerned with the monetary backlashl, as it is losing money due to being unable to use North Korea as a tourist attraction. Tour companies in China have stopped arranging groups to NK, which had previously been a destination for Chinese tourists. Several agencies had ceased organizing package tours, which included China’s biggest tour agency.

Media reported last week that China’s national carrier, Air China, suspended flights from Beijing to Pyongyang due to dwindling passengers. Since a North Korean missile “blew up almost immediately” on its test launch on Sunday, tensions have been escalating. Maybe they figured out that most likely the missile had been affected by a cyber attack, of course, there is no proof of.

Experts in Asia believe that President Trump is basically stuck at this point. It does not look good now that Russia and China are on the trail of Trump’s “armada”.

Arthur Ding, military expert at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, said NK showed the world during their military parade on Saturday “there is no way to reverse its bomb and missile program now. Like India and Pakistan, North Korea is a de facto nuclear state.” He went on to say, “Politically, it somewhat implies that the DPRK should be treated fairly if not equally with that of other nuclear states.” Unfortunately, he is right, and in my opinion, the world just needs to include NK in all talks at this point.

I just pray President Trump is given a miracle now to put aside his pride and just get the Carl Vinson back to the States as quickly as possible. I know he meant the Carl Vinson to be a signal to Pyongyang, but it is too late now. The US is outnumbered…bottom line. President Trump called the ship an “armada” and said the submarines accompanying it were “far more powerful than the aircraft carrier.”

Along with that he tweeted: “Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before. Frankly, we have no choice!”

—–Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

No, President Trump, at this point we have no choice. Enemies List:

North Korea Russia Syria China

