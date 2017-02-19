California’s Ailing Infrastructure On Display After Rain Causes Roads To Crumble… Flood Fears Renewed As Another Storm Takes Aim

We were gripped by riveting video of the 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City that swallowed two vehicles in the wake of Friday’s storm and the 15 Freeway collapse in the Cajon Pass that flung a fire engine around like a toy truck.

But for some, it wasn’t just dramatic, breath-taking video, it was reality TV.

Besides undermining roads in a vivid way, the monster soaker underscored the need to bolster Southern California’s aging transportation network, current and former officials said Saturday.

“I’m not surprised by any of this that is happening right now because we have been delaying maintenance everywhere,” said Hasan Ikhrata, executive director of the Los Angeles-based Southern California Association of Governments.

And former San Bernardino Mayor Patrick Morris quickly drew the same conclusion.

“I guess that’s testimony of the amount of maintenance needed in California,” Morris said by phone.

“When you get rainstorms like we’ve experienced over the last several weeks, suddenly reality sets in,” he said.

State Sen. Jeff Stone, R-Temecula, termed the damage a wake-up call – and symbol.

“It’s symbolic that we’re not paying attention to infrastructure,” Stone said. “It’s a symptom of a greater problem. It all comes down to neglect.”

http://www.dailybreeze.com/general-news/20170218/shocking-rain-damage-is-wakeup-call-to-fix-ailing-roads-infrastructure-experts-say

Residents returning to homes damaged by flooding should be prepared to evacuate again as yet another powerful Pacific storm takes aim at Northern California, officials warned Sunday.

The San Joaquin River was reaching flood stage, and residents of Manteca were told to be ready to evacuate in case it hit dangerous levels.

Meanwhile, the water level was decreasing at Lake Oroville dam, where a damaged spillway had raised major flood concerns.

Water was also receding in the farm community of Maxwell, where dozens of people sought higher ground after creeks topped their banks and inundated houses on Friday, said Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Jim Saso said.

Nobody was hurt as crews used boats to rescue residents from a low-lying neighborhood.

“We’re telling those people to keep a bag close by and get ready to leave again,” Saso said. “If the water comes back up, it’s going to be those areas affected.”

http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_CALIFORNIA_STORMS?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-02-19-16-13-37

Share and Enjoy

384 views