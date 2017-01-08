CIA, NSA CLAIMS TO KNOW WIKILEAKS SOURCE: WikiLeaks Fights Back Tomorrow at Monday Press Conference

by ·

Trump to get briefing, Intel report says US identifies go-betweens who gave emails to WikiLeaks
http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/05/politic…
ANNOUNCE: WikiLeaks press conf, Monday 9am ET streamed live responding to CIA report on WikiLeaks
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/…
If Russia Hacked Podesta, Then Russia Knew Hillary Used a Private Server to Email Obama
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/i…

Our Podesta & DNC leaks now authenticated by WikiLeaks, CIA, FBI, NSA and ODNI (aka Hillary’s “17 intel agencies”). Now that’s team work! https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/…
The FBI Never Asked For Access To Hacked Computer Servers
https://www.buzzfeed.com/alimwatkins/…
Why Didn’t Obama Do More About Russian Election Hack?
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/w…
Investigating Donald Trump, F.B.I. Sees No Clear Link to Russia
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/01/us/…
NSA head: DNC hack didn’t affect election outcome
http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecuri…
“Fake News” And How The Washington Post Rewrote Its Story On Russian Hacking Of The Power Grid
http://www.forbes.com/sites/kalevleet…

2,289 views

Share and Enjoy

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Delicious
  • LinkedIn
  • StumbleUpon
  • Add to favorites
  • Email
  • RSS

Tags:

  • Martin Nast

    The “intelligence” agencies could not even cleanup after the Oklahoma bomb ….
    Sanilac county Sheriff Virgil Strickler was BFF and business partner with David Rydel, “commandant” of the “united States Theatre Command” militia which is named in the FBI “Project Megiddo” report for Y2K. LOUD explosions on the Nichols farm were repeatedly reported to Strickler, So what do you know! when the Feds raided the farm the evidence was cleaned up. The FIRST person James Nichols wanted to talk to was Strickler, which he did BEFORE talking to the FEDS. James was welcomed as a HERO when he was released from Federal custody.
    The Feds did a criminally irresponsible job of investigating Sanilac county, and the Militia Culture permeating it. There were TWO militias up there. (1) The CITIZENS Militia, with 85 year old Hattie Farley, which OPPOSED the Sheriff and the “Good Old Boys” and (2) The violence prone, RACIST, PRO-sheriff “element”.
    The “support network” for the bomb extended to the very top of Sanilac County Government, and Legal Society. Worth Township in Sanilac county, had a Supervisor, James Payne, who flew Confederate flags on his property for decades. He drove around with a Confederate license plate, and had a Black Lawn Jockey holding a Confederate flag standing right at his door. Sheriff Strickler REGULARLY passed that lawn jockey as he entered Payne’s home to socialize. Payne bragged about “using” his Public Office to direct the State Weighmaster to harrass Minority truckers coming through Worth township, and how he did not want “dirty niggers” in His township. This got recorded and all came out in a township meeting. Eric Levine, owner/editor of “The Sanilac County News” never once printed a negative word about the Racism and Confederate flags, rendering support via his silence. Levine never printed a word about Janice Putz, the Township Clerk, publicly defending Payne’s racism in a township meeting. Levine also “ignored” a letter that was mailed to EVERY Worth township resident exposing Payne’s racism to 900+people. …. NOT ONE WORD. Eric Levine supports racism by failing to expose it even when it is major news in his reporting area.
    Sanilac County Michigan “PROUD HOME of the OKC BOMBERS”

  • Herusalem

    Where is Jesus? This world is a beast.

  • antiparasites

    i’m with you. i hear you clearly. many others i know do, too.

  • Lophatt

    When the lies don’t work……, lie harder. What a disgusting bunch.

  • JMG

    In a world of fake news, giving the real news is a revolutionary act.

Follow:

It only takes a few moments to share an article, but the person on the other end who reads it might have his life changed forever

Subscribe to our newsletter

If you are going to buy stuff you don’t need with money you don’t have from Amazon and Walmart, stick it to them by making the purchase through the IWB link and reducing their profits by 6%.

Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC