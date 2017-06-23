Cities across the country are using street lights equipped with microphones and surveillance cameras to spy on everyone

Sharing is caring!

It just keeps getting weirder and weirder.

http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento…

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic…

According to an article in the Mercury News, the City of San Jose, California is letting anyCOMM install 300-1,000 street lights equipped with surveillance cameras and microphones on their streets.

“The council ultimately voted 7-4 to allow anyCOMM, a tech company with offices in El Dorado Hills, Gold River and San Jose, to install “nodes” which could have video and audio recording capabilities on 300 to 1,000 streetlights. The “pilot program” — as proposed by Mayor Sam Liccardo — would run for a year and only in pre-agreed upon areas.”

The article goes on to say, that Siemens and anyCOMM will be paid over $34 million to install LED surveillance street lights across the city.

Four months ago, I warned everyone that smart street lights and smart cities were being run by a CIA signature school in New Mexico.



“On November 10th, 2016, CIA Director James O. Brennan met with ten NSSP scholars following his announcement that UNM is to be designated the first IC-CAE Signature School.”

Albuquerque Business First said, “the program will deepen cooperation between the CIA and UNM…”



Earlier this year, Reuters revealed that GE, Intel and AT&T were working together to install spying street lights.



“General Electric will put cameras, microphones and sensors on 3,200 street lights in San Diego this year, marking the first large-scale use of “smart city” tools GE says can help monitor traffic and pinpoint crime.”

Los Angeles claims street lights are only listening to traffic

Sadly, the story of spying streetlights is being played out across the country and no one seems to be noticing.

Two years ago the city of Los Angles quietly installed street lights equipped with microphones, to allegedly listen to traffic.



“With help from Philips, some light poles in the City of Angels have been equipped with microphones capable of monitoring the ambient sound in select parts of the city as a way to effectively “listen” to the traffic and obtain “a very articulated and diverse reading of the urban soundscape,” according to Dietmar Offenhuber, assistant professor at Northeastern University.”

And in the same year, Jacksonville, Florida installed 50 GE street lights equipped with video cameras.