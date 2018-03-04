Compiling a list of purged YouTube channels
I’m trying to compile a list of all the YouTube channels that are being purged, or are receiving strikes, since the Southern Poverty Law Center was drafted by YouTube in their effort to crack down on “hate speech” and “bullying/harassment”.
Please leave a comment with any channels you know of that have been affected. If you can find it, provide a link to the YouTube channel as well.
PURGED
- Blackstone Intelligence Network/Jake Morphonios
- Fulcrum/David Seaman
- TheHealthRanger/Mike Adams
- Titus Frost
- The Richie Allen Show
- Peekay Boston
- Victurus Libertas VL
STRIKES: IN DANGER
BIG LIST
- According to Joe
- Adamic Amethyst
- AmericanEveryman
- animal farm
- Anti-School
- aplaintruth
- Arthur Koestler
- ashtonbirdie
- Back to the Constitution
- Barry Soetoro
- Blackstone
Bombard’s Body Language*
- Brave New World
- Charles Walton
- Charlton
- Colin Flaherty
Crow777*
- Darkness at Noon
- David Seaman
Defango*
- Destroying the Illusion
- Dr. Jerome Corsi
- Dr. of Common Sense
- Dustin Nemos
- Edgy Sphinx
- Elliott Marxx
- Eric Dubay
- Factions of Freedom
- FAKE NEWS REPORT
- Free Radio Revolution Revived
- FromDeath2Life
- Gematrianator
- HowISeeTheWorld
- InTruthbyGrace
- Jake Morphonios
- Jay Myers
- Jim Marrs
- Joanne Steen
- Johnny Supertramp
- JYW420
- Kalika from “For the People”
- Kearn Kearsy
- Kevin K Johnston
- Kinningan
- Lawarewolf
- Liberty Columnist
- Mag Bitter Truth
- Matrix Breakout
- Max Malone
- McFly
- McSimonius
- mgtow is freedom
- Mlordandgod
- Murdoch Murdoch
- Operation Hal
- Peekay
- Peekay Boston
- Psyched Substance
- Redd Dog Truth
- Richie Allen Show
RichieFromBoston*
- Ron Johnson
- Russian Vids
Sargon of Akkad*
- The Black Child
- The Kepler Telescope Channel
- The Ochelli Effect
- The Paulstaul Service
- Titus Frost
- TruthmediaRevolution
- Urban Moving
- Victurus Libertas VL
- WAP tech
- Willy Myco
Edits* = Reinstated/Not banned. Likely Community Guidelines Strike/Banned Specific Videos.
Corbett exposes The Southern Poverty Law Center.
- Meet the Southern Poverty Law Center
- “Merry Christmas” is a Hate Crime! Now Give Us More Money!!!
- Hate is a Racket: SPLC Caught Funneling Millions Overseas
h/t delelles