Compiling a list of purged YouTube channels

I’m trying to compile a list of all the YouTube channels that are being purged, or are receiving strikes, since the Southern Poverty Law Center was drafted by YouTube in their effort to crack down on “hate speech” and “bullying/harassment”.

Please leave a comment with any channels you know of that have been affected. If you can find it, provide a link to the YouTube channel as well.

  1. According to Joe
  2. Adamic Amethyst
  3. AmericanEveryman
  4. animal farm
  5. Anti-School
  6. aplaintruth
  7. Arthur Koestler
  8. ashtonbirdie
  9. Back to the Constitution
  10. Barry Soetoro
  11. Blackstone
  12. Bombard’s Body Language *
  13. Brave New World
  14. Charles Walton
  15. Charlton
  16. Colin Flaherty
  17. Crow777 *
  18. Darkness at Noon
  19. David Seaman
  20. Defango *
  21. Destroying the Illusion
  22. Dr. Jerome Corsi
  23. Dr. of Common Sense
  24. Dustin Nemos
  25. Edgy Sphinx
  26. Elliott Marxx
  27. Eric Dubay
  28. Factions of Freedom
  29. FAKE NEWS REPORT
  30. Free Radio Revolution Revived
  31. FromDeath2Life
  32. Gematrianator
  33. HowISeeTheWorld
  34. InTruthbyGrace
  35. Jake Morphonios
  36. Jay Myers
  37. Jim Marrs
  38. Joanne Steen
  39. Johnny Supertramp
  40. JYW420
  41. Kalika from “For the People”
  42. Kearn Kearsy
  43. Kevin K Johnston
  44. Kinningan
  45. Lawarewolf
  46. Liberty Columnist
  47. Mag Bitter Truth
  48. Matrix Breakout
  49. Max Malone
  50. McFly
  51. McSimonius
  52. mgtow is freedom
  53. Mlordandgod
  54. Murdoch Murdoch
  55. Operation Hal
  56. Peekay
  57. Peekay Boston
  58. Psyched Substance
  59. Redd Dog Truth
  60. Richie Allen Show
  61. RichieFromBoston*
  62. Ron Johnson
  63. Russian Vids
  64. Sargon of Akkad *
  65. The Black Child
  66. The Kepler Telescope Channel
  67. The Ochelli Effect
  68. The Paulstaul Service
  69. Titus Frost
  70. TruthmediaRevolution
  71. Urban Moving
  72. Victurus Libertas VL
  73. WAP tech
  74. Willy Myco

Edits* = Reinstated/Not banned. Likely Community Guidelines Strike/Banned Specific Videos.

 

Corbett exposes The Southern Poverty Law Center.

