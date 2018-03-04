Compiling a list of purged YouTube channels







I’m trying to compile a list of all the YouTube channels that are being purged, or are receiving strikes, since the Southern Poverty Law Center was drafted by YouTube in their effort to crack down on “hate speech” and “bullying/harassment”.

Please leave a comment with any channels you know of that have been affected. If you can find it, provide a link to the YouTube channel as well.

PURGED

STRIKES: IN DANGER

BIG LIST

According to Joe Adamic Amethyst AmericanEveryman animal farm Anti-School aplaintruth Arthur Koestler ashtonbirdie Back to the Constitution Barry Soetoro Blackstone Bombard’s Body Language * Brave New World Charles Walton Charlton Colin Flaherty Crow777 * Darkness at Noon David Seaman Defango * Destroying the Illusion Dr. Jerome Corsi Dr. of Common Sense Dustin Nemos Edgy Sphinx Elliott Marxx Eric Dubay Factions of Freedom FAKE NEWS REPORT Free Radio Revolution Revived FromDeath2Life Gematrianator HowISeeTheWorld InTruthbyGrace Jake Morphonios Jay Myers Jim Marrs Joanne Steen Johnny Supertramp JYW420 Kalika from “For the People” Kearn Kearsy Kevin K Johnston Kinningan Lawarewolf Liberty Columnist Mag Bitter Truth Matrix Breakout Max Malone McFly McSimonius mgtow is freedom Mlordandgod Murdoch Murdoch Operation Hal Peekay Peekay Boston Psyched Substance Redd Dog Truth Richie Allen Show RichieFromBoston * Ron Johnson Russian Vids Sargon of Akkad * The Black Child The Kepler Telescope Channel The Ochelli Effect The Paulstaul Service Titus Frost TruthmediaRevolution Urban Moving Victurus Libertas VL WAP tech Willy Myco

Edits * = Reinstated/Not banned. Likely Community Guidelines Strike/Banned Specific Videos.

Corbett exposes The Southern Poverty Law Center.

h/t delelles