Corbett Report: How the CIA Plants News Stories in the Media

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=22238

[NOTE: This video was produced for BoilingFrogsPost.com on September 30, 2011. It is being made available in its entirety here for the first time.]

It is no longer disputed that the CIA has maintained an extensive and ongoing relationship with news organizations and journalists, and multiple, specific acts of media manipulation have now been documented. But as long as the public continues to ignore the influence of intelligence agencies in shaping or even fabricating news stories, the agency will continue to be able to set the policy that drives the American war machine at will.

Share and Enjoy

597 views