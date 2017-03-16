Corrupt L.A. Government: This LA Musician Built $1,200 Tiny Houses for the Homeless. Then the City Seized Them.

Are they really that inept that they couldn’t find a lot big enough to store the homes until they found a better solution? Maybe just a generous citizen? I know I would volunteer my land if I were in the area. Then we hear of stores dumping bleach in the dumpsters to ruin waste food. Actually spending money on bleach to ruin the food. What the fuck is really going on?

I’m absolutely sick of seeing this disgusting waste, when extremely obvious solutions are snuffed out almost like they are trying to avoid solving the problem.

It’s really starting to sound like it’s intentionally being made as hard as possible for homeless people to survive. Do they want them to die off or something?

 

 

    Government does NOT care about people.

  • Occams

    Only those paying their (unconstitutional) taxes are wanted. When you have nothing, you cannot be threatened, because they have no hold over you.

    There’s a ‘rag’ where I live, comes out every Thursday; The San Diego Reader. There’s a small corner titled ‘Unemployed and Houseless’, and there are 4 quotes;

    Houseless
    “I finally walked away. I could not stand the pressure. Digging my food out of a dumpster or getting a sermon and lunch is so much better than working like a dog”

    How do you ‘threaten’ someone like that? You can’t – so you try to get rid of them.

  • starviego

    Too bad our homeless are not UN-designated refugees from a foreign country who don’t know our language nor our culture and have never paid a dime in taxes. If they were, they would immediately get housing, medical, food, and other assistance.

  • Joe Joe

    It has to do with money and contracts. This musician was interfering with some corporation or NGO’s money–provided by the city of LA taxpayers. When 2 billion is on the line, you can’t let a few 1200.00 houses get in the way.

  • Joe Blow

    A nation’s humanity is judged on how it treats its poor and aged. Libya had no homeless “problem” when Gaddafii was its elder statesman. He was making a truly civilized nation till the bankers got threatened over his backing the dinar with gold. So we bombed the crap out of them.

    Reporter: Mr. Gandhi, what do you think of Western Civilization?
    Mr. Gandhi: I think it would be a good idea!

    • http://www.whatreallyhappened.com TruthYourFreedom

      gandhi spoke enough truth to fool people…he was plan b for british banksters who knew they had lost india…but they didn’t want to lose it forever

      • Joe Blow

        Yeah, I know. But sometimes there are gems of wisdom from the strangest of places.

        A great country song line…”My brother went to college cause he played football, I’m still hanging ’round cause I’m a little bit small.”

        Never know when it will show up. ????

