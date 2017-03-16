Corrupt L.A. Government: This LA Musician Built $1,200 Tiny Houses for the Homeless. Then the City Seized Them.

Are they really that inept that they couldn’t find a lot big enough to store the homes until they found a better solution? Maybe just a generous citizen? I know I would volunteer my land if I were in the area. Then we hear of stores dumping bleach in the dumpsters to ruin waste food. Actually spending money on bleach to ruin the food. What the fuck is really going on?

I’m absolutely sick of seeing this disgusting waste, when extremely obvious solutions are snuffed out almost like they are trying to avoid solving the problem.

It’s really starting to sound like it’s intentionally being made as hard as possible for homeless people to survive. Do they want them to die off or something?

