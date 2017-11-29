Dane Wigington – Climate Engineering Biggest Cover-Up in Human History, Climate Engineering is Planetary Omnicide

Article Continues Below

Geoengineering expert Dane Wigington is suing to get NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration) to give up its climate engineering information and has hit a brick wall. Wigington contends, “There is no hiding from what’s coming. . . . NOAA is not returning our FOIA’s, Freedom of Information Act

requests. They are legally required to give those to our attorneys, and they are not doing that. In fact, NOAA, in essence, flipped us the middle finger by sending back FOIA’s saying they know nothing about any sort of weather modification anywhere ever. Think how absurd this is when there are 300 regional weather modification programs that NOAA is required to sign off on every single year. They are denying all of it. This is the biggest cover-up in human history, with the largest most extensive operation in history, with the cooperation of governments around the globe. That is not speculation. You have to look and understand the gravity of the situation that is unfolding. Countries around the globe, whatever you are focused on, if it’s not saving the life support systems of the planet, everything else amounts to arranging deck chairs on the Titanic. . . . This is the single most destructive endeavor ever launched by the human race. Mathematically, it’s the greatest threat we face short of nuclear catastrophe.”

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineeringWatch.org.

