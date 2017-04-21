Do You Know How Much It Costs To Buy A 9 Year Old Girl? The Sickness Of ISIS Has Just Informed Us

by Mark Angelides

ISIS has just released a pamphlet (above), that shows exactly how much they are selling captive Christian and Yazidi females for. It is a sliding scale based on the woman’s age, and the younger the girl, the more expensive she is. These women and girls are being sold into sex slavery and will likely spend the rest of their lives being raped, abused and sold again and again, until they no longer have a saleable value (at which point they will likely be executed). This is real, it is happening today, yet it seems America’s Feminists have more important things to worry about (for example Bill O’Reilly).

The price list shows that a 40 to 50 year old woman can be bought for as little as $43. As the age goes down, the price goes up. A girl between the ages of 0 and 9 carries the highest price at $172. Whteher a young child is worth more because of a potentially longer life-span, or because child “brides” are very popular in this part of the world is unclear. But here’s the thing…ISIS are selling these women and children, but it is not ISIS that is buying them.

So who is buying them? There is clearly enough of a “market” to warrant printing price lists, therefore we can assume that there are a lot of buyers. Is it regular folk? Is this something that is seen as acceptable in their society? Apparently so. And if this is the case, why are the governments of Europe and the US so keen to import this disgraceful “cultural practice” (I call it “cultural” because the sale of children as sex slaves and the “marriage of child brides” has been going on since the beginning of Islam, and as far as records show, has never really stopped) to our shores?

When the “stringent vetting” takes place, authorities are unlikely to check if the “poor people” have at any point bought, sold, raped, or married a child. It is not illegal, so no records would exist. This may sound like sensationalism, but it is a very real and important question: If people from these cultures find it acceptable to have sex with 9 year old girls in their home communities (and this is not a shameful secret, the Prophet Mohammed himself had a 9 year old “bride”), are they likely to continue such practices in our countries? If we consider the more than half a million cases of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) that occurred in the US over the last 5 years, can we assume that cultural practices are imported with them?

Here is a translation of the price list:

Dr Widad Akrawi, humanitarian and peace prize winner translated the document as follows:

“We have received news that the demand in Women and Cattle market has sharply decreased and that will affect Islamic State revenues as well as the funding of mujahideen in the battlefield, therefore we have made some changes. Below are the prices for Yazidi and Christian women.

The price for Yazidi or Christian women between the age of 40 – 50 is $43

$75 for 30 to 40-year-olds

$86 for 20 to 30-year-olds

$130 for ten to 20-year-olds

$172 for one to nine-year-olds

Customers are allowed to purchase only three items with the exception of customers from Turkey, Syria and Gulf countries.”

Is the last sentence perhaps the most shocking one? That regular customers are restricted to only three slaves at any one purchase, but Turkish, Syrian and Gulf Nation customers can get as many as they want. Where is the outcry? Who is going to save these people? And who is going to stop this practice from coming to the US and Europe?

Share and Enjoy

691 views