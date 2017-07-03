Economic Alert, It Has Begun, The Collapse Is Spreading State By State

Sharing is caring!

Retail is now dependent on government food stamp money. The economic system is breaking down and each state is now feeling the effects. Illinois, Connecticut, Maine, NJ and many other states are started to feel the economic collapse. With the states failing we are now on the precipices of a failing pension system, this failing pension system will hit hard as the economic system fails. GDP estimates are now converging with each other. The corporate media is now pushing the idea that the next recession will be caused by climate change.

