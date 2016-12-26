Executive ISLAMIST board member of the CA Democratic Party cheering the horrible death in the russian plane crash, wishing more died

Hussam Ayloush!

Whos is this guy?

Executive board member of the CA Democratic Party cheering the horrible death of 64 members of a choir in an plane crash, wishing more died pic.twitter.com/apwkFI2BH1 — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) December 25, 2016

Hussam Ayloush –@HussamA

Human rights and civil rights activist. Community organizer. CAIR-LA Exec Director. Son. Husband Father of 5. Retweets =/= endorsements.

Los Angeles Area·facebook.com/hussam.ayloush

Hussam Ayloush @HussamA

Deleted an earlier tweet I posted abt a Russian military jet that crashed on way to Syria before knowing it included non-combatants

And his profile on Twitter says he is a human rights activist.

