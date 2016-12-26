Executive ISLAMIST board member of the CA Democratic Party cheering the horrible death in the russian plane crash, wishing more died

Hussam Ayloush!

Whos is this guy?

Hussam Ayloush –@HussamA
Human rights and civil rights activist. Community organizer. CAIR-LA Exec Director. Son. Husband Father of 5. Retweets =/= endorsements.
Los Angeles Area·facebook.com/hussam.ayloush

Hussam Ayloush @HussamA

Deleted an earlier tweet I posted abt a Russian military jet that crashed on way to Syria before knowing it included non-combatants

And his profile on Twitter says he is a human rights activist.

    WHY IS THIS NICE, WELL-MANNERED, ‘ACCEPTABLE TO WHITE PEOPLE’ MUSLIM STILL BREATHING ?
    RUSSIA’S THE ONLY FRIEND THE U.S. MUST HAVE BUT WON’T. HE MUST BE AN OLD CHECHYAN…

