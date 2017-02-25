FBI: Trump-Russia Stories Are “Bullshit”

by ·

by Sean Adl-Tabatabai

FBI say that Trump-Russia allegations are complete fabrications

The FBI has announced that claims suggesting Donald Trump was in contact with Russian officials before the election are “complete bullshit.”

Following reports that White House Chief-of-staff Reince Priebus asked the FBI to dispute allegations of Russian interferance, senior administration officials insist that the FBI came to Priebus to express their contempt for the Trump-Russia allegations, which appear to have been invented by the Democrats.

 

Talkingpointsmemo.com reports:

The officials told reporters that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe brought up to Priebus during a one-on-one meeting on Feb. 15 that a New York Times story on the subject was “bullshit,” according to a White House pool report.

CNN reported on Thursday that the FBI had refused a request from Priebus to publicly push back on the Times’ report about Trump aides being in communication with Russian officials.

Both CNN and the Associated Press reported that discussion about the Times’ story originated with a conversation between McCabe and Priebus.

The senior administration officials said Friday that after learning about the FBI’s views on the Times report, Priebus asked McCabe, “What can we do about this?” McCabe told Priebus that he’d get back to him, prompting Preibus to let McCabe know he was getting “crushed” by the Times story, per the pool report.

The officials said McCabe later called Priebus and told him, “We’d love to help but we can’t get into the position of making statements on every story.”

But when Priebus asked McCabe if he could cite senior intelligence officials who said the report was false, McCabe replied “yes,” according to the pool report.

FBI Director James Comey himself later called Priebus to reaffirm that the story was inaccurate, but the agency could not make a statement, the officials told reporters.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday also railed against CNN, which first reported that a White House official had asked the FBI to publicly counter the New York Times’ reporting, according to the pool report.

396 views

Share and Enjoy

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Delicious
  • LinkedIn
  • StumbleUpon
  • Add to favorites
  • Email
  • RSS

Tags:

  • red letter

    The Trump earthquake in Washington has made opponents of the American people literally lose their minds. They appear to have collective dementia. Nancy Pelosie and Maxine Watters have become blubbering idiots. McCain gives fake documents to FBI about Trump and Russia . Two weeks later Wikileaks exposes McCain had asked the Russians for money to fund his Presidential campaign. 90% of everything the MSM Corporate has told the American people the last one hundred plus years has been a total lie.

    • Joseph Conrad

      ALL CITIZENS must hold their noses & support Trump or the Republic is Dead &
      they will become SLAVES of the Rich Wasps-Jews who OWN IT !

  • https://youtu.be/U0u3-2CGOMQ?list=PLIMAX6WHtnhB-42IPH_TWqwCRyZVuHOS- Brian

    Jan 2, 2017 BOOM! CNN Caught Using Video Game Image In Fake Russian Hacking Story

    It looks like CNN Has tried to pull the wool over our eyes once again. This time, they used a screenshot from the Fallout 4 Video game to paint the picture of Russian Hacking. To bad that’s not what a real hacking screen looks like. And an image you will only find in the video game! Nice Try Clinton News Network!

    https://youtu.be/GVEWQYbnzSs

  • https://youtu.be/U0u3-2CGOMQ?list=PLIMAX6WHtnhB-42IPH_TWqwCRyZVuHOS- Brian

    Dec 12, 2016 Georgia Official Says Homeland Security Tried To Hack Their State’s Voter Database

    While most of the country frets over Russia’s role in the 2016 election, the state of Georgia has come forward saying that they’ve traced an IP from a hack of their voter database right back to the offices of the Department of Homeland Security. Apparently we need to focus on protecting our vote from our own government.

    https://youtu.be/o02YPRErF8o

  • PJ London

    Sure those rumours are bullshit, but Clinton and China on the other hand……

Follow:

It only takes a few moments to share an article, but the person on the other end who reads it might have his life changed forever.
As long as you keep liking, sharing, commenting, clicking on the articles and supporting the blog, we’ll keep standing up, speaking out and fighting back!

Subscribe to our newsletter