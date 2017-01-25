George Soros Files Lawsuit To Impeach President Trump

by ·

by Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Billionaire George Soros behind campaign to impeach President Trump

Billionaire globalist George Soros has launched a campaign to impeach President Trump by filing a lawsuit against the President just days after taking office. 

Soros’ Open Society Foundations funded the organization that filed the lawsuit against President Trump which will challenge the “Constitutionality of his presidency,” according to reports.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week, Soros boasted to the audience that he would “take down President Trump” for disrupting his globalist plans for the world.

Breitbart.com reports:

On Monday, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a lawsuit claiming that Trump is in violation of a Constitutional clause banning government officials from accepting benefits from foreign nations.

Politico reported:

The suit, backed by several prominent Constitutional scholars, claims that Trump’s business dealings with foreign countries who rent space in his buildings or lend money to his real estate ventures run afoul of the foreign emoluments clause.

“President Trump has made his slogan ‘America First,’” CREW’s Noah Bookbinder said in a statement. “So you would think he would want to strictly follow the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause, since it was written to ensure our government officials are thinking of Americans first, and not foreign governments.

CREW describes itself as an organization that utilizes “high-impact legal actions to target government officials who sacrifice the common good to special interests.”

CREW, which does not publicize its donor list, has received financing from Soros’s Open Society Foundations. According to Discover the Networks, CREW has also been funded by the Soros-financed Tides Foundation.

In August 2014, longtime Hillary Clinton ally David Brock, founder of the heavily Soros-financed Media Matters for America progressive group, was elected chairman of CREW’s board.

Brock departed the organization last December, but Politico reported over the weekend that CREW is part of a network of groups for which the activist is attempting to raise $40 million to take on Trump.

Politico reported from a fundraiser Saturday in Aventura, Florida:

The constellation of political groups in Democratic strategist David Brock’s network are aiming to raise roughly $40 million in 2017, the Clinton antagonist-turned-top ally told roughly 120 donors gathered here on Saturday.

…Brock’s groups include Media Matters, a liberal news media watchdog; ShareBlue, a liberal news site; American Bridge, the party’s primary opposition research organization; and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which carries out legal actions. CREW will be a particular locus of activity this year, according to donors briefed on the plans.

Meanwhile, a campaign to impeach Trump officially kicked off as soon as the billionaire was sworn in last Friday.  The movement’s centralized hub is the ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.orgwebsite, which documents that it is being led by by two liberal advocacy groups – Free Speech for People and RootsAction.

The Washington Post reported on the two group’s effort:

The organizers behind the campaign, Free Speech for People and RootsAction, are hinging their case on Trump’s insistence on maintaining ownership of his luxury hotel and golf course business while in office. Ethics experts have warned that his financial holdings could potentially lead to constitutional violations and undermine public faith in his decision-making.

“If we were to wait for all the ill effects that could come from this, too much damage to our democracy would occur,” said Ron Fein, legal director at Free Speech for People. “It will undermine faith in basic institutions. If nothing else, it’s important for Americans to trust that the president is doing what he thinks is the right thing … not that it would help jump-start a stalled casino project in another country.”

A closer look at the two groups leading the impeachment campaign is instructive.

Attorney and activist John Bonifaz is the co-founder and president of Free Speech for People.

Bonifaz is the founder of the National Voting Rights Institute (NVRI), where he also served as general counsel and executive director.

The NRVI’s website documents it is the recipient of “generous foundation and institutional support” from 24 past and present grantors, including Soros’s Open Society Institute.

The NRVI is also funded by the Soros-funded Tides Foundation, and the Joyce Foundation, which has partnered with the Open Society Foundations on numerousprojects.  Former President Obama served as a paid board member of the Joyce Foundation for eight years from 1994 to 2002.  Joyce has also been a prominent donor to the Soros-funded Media Matters For America progressive activist group.

Lance Lindblom, a director at the Free Speech for People group behind the impeachment campaign, previously served as Executive Vice President at Soros Foundation’s Open Society Institute/Open Society Fund, his bio relates.

And Jeff Clements, Co-Founder and General Counsel for Free Speech for People, popped up in a leaked Open Society Foundations document as attending the Soros-funded group’s U.S. Programs Board Meeting and Retreat February 23-24, 2011.  Bonifaz was also in attendance at the retreat, at which Soros himself provided opening remarks.

The other group behind the Trump impeachment campaign, RootsAction, is led by a small team that includes its co-founder Norman Solomon. Solomon also founded the Institute for Public Accuracy, which, Discover The Networks reports, is funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

2,179 views

Share and Enjoy

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Delicious
  • LinkedIn
  • StumbleUpon
  • Add to favorites
  • Email
  • RSS

Tags:

  • Shannon Perley

    Consider with this communist legal group is actually saying, that no person of means(Owns a business) can be elected to any political office, And because there could be a possible conflict of interest. The only person to be considered eligible for the presidency of the United States, would be another Barack Obama. A man with no means whatsoever,, a man whose only job in the real world was working at Zippy’s hamburger Waikiki. Of course, this is what the Communist would be demanding, that only a communist according to them could be elected to the high office of president of United States. President Trump should immediately have the FBI investigate George Soros for his crimes and put out an arrest warrant for him and those in his organization for treason and sedation.

    • antiparasites

      they are anything but communists. why do you have to repeat the NWO neolibs/neocons’ ploy to pit the left and the right against each other?

      Sanders and Trump share common ground with each other much more than with the neos (clinton/mccain).

    • amuncat

      YES! Russia had done the same as well! He’s a maniac! He wants to control the world to his bidding under the cloak of do good for humanity…when we know it means quite the opposite! Why do people like him live so long?!!! They think that there are too many of us, and the ones who are here live too long! They are the ones who build home cathrillion square feet on prime property that a “rescued” national park a gazillion square miles…and want you to live in a dorm size/closet apartment or cutesy teeny tiny house!

      He belongs in a senior center where he can babble all day, get a regular enema and watch CNN before going to bed!

      • Joe Blow

        “The Jewish people…will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy…In this new world order the Children of Israel will furnish all the leaders without encountering opposition.
        The Governments…forming the world republic will fall without difficulty into the hands of the Jews. It will then be possible for the Jewish rulers to abolish private property, and everywhere to make use of the resources of the state. Thus will the promise of the Talmud be fulfilled, in which is said that when the Messianic time is come the Jews will have all the property of the whole world in their hands.”

        1879 Baruch Levy, Letter to Karl Marx, reproduced in La Revue de Paris,
        p. 54, June 1, 1928
        ——————-
        “We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.”
        (You Gentiles, by Jewish Author Maurice Samuels, p. 155).

    • JosephConrad

      JUST BECAUSE YOU’RE OLD, WHITE & RICH , DOESN’T MEAN A GENII CAN’T MAKE YOU DISAPPEAR.

  • fireism

    Donald Trump should investigate Soros and his businesses. I am sure there is plenty of evidence to prosecute him in a US Court. He is a scourge on the world stage. He should be in jail.

    • amuncat

      If he can be tracked as having funded the DC inaugural “riot” where over 200 people are being charged with felonies and $$$, why should he get the free ride for being it’s source?!!! Think that 99% would be there if they had to $$$ their trip and start this BS alone? Exactly!!!

    • Milly Vanilly

      Investigate with prejudice using a Navy SEAL Team…Caramoor Estate, Bedford ,NY is the NEST, need to take out the Bloodline.

  • michaelrivero

    Where were these people when Hillary’s “Foundation” was raking in the dough?

    • Lyin Ryin More

      they too were cashing their checks from the FOUND-ation.

    • amuncat

      Helping Hillary, silly, they all knew she was a shoo in! If you’ll notice, they are so scattered that it’s a create the playbook as you go, what comes up comes out! They have no direction, this women’s’ protest was akin to the Occupy Wall Street joke! Too many issues, no real focus, usual agenda, no direction…yawn!

      Since Trump won, we’ve gone from recount to impeachment (Maxine Waters) BEFORE he even took office! This is new territory, they’re shooting from the hip! Remember that old boss that would demand that you, “…make it happen”? Well this stupidity is a shinning example of the outcome!

      Peace out! Thanks for existing! I depend on it! …SERIOUSLY, bro!

    • Sara Conner

      They were to busy playing video games in there mommy’s basements.

    • doodaa

      They were gladly spending iy.

  • amuncat

    Soros! Whatever you’re smoking, pass it!!!

    • doodaa

      He ain’t smoking, he’s injecting.

  • L Garou

    Can we have a Democratic vote or a referendum or something to decide whether or not we should hang this cultural Marxist dog?
    (i vote YES)

  • Lyin Ryin More

    I bet the Koch bros themselves are so thrilled it Nazikins who is under the microscope.

  • Lophatt

    They need to lock this guy up……NOW! Who the hell does he think he is? He’s doing this all over the world. He’s a terrorist.

  • yaridanjo

    Soros has funded these immigrates to come to the USA and Germany. He has chosen the worst muslemsmhe can find so they can rape our women and children and cause as much damage as possible. He has bought the support of his fellow Zionists like Merkel in Germany. Jews like Bibi Netanyahu hate America as witnessed by their own words:

    From Netanyahu’s infamous “Fink’s Bar diatribe” of 1990:

    “If we get caught they will just replace us with persons of the same cloth. So it does not matter what you do, America is a golden calf and we will suck it dry, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left but the world’s biggest welfare state that we will create and control. Why? Because it is the will of God and America is big enough to take the hit so we can do it again and again and again. This is what we do to countries that we hate. We destroy them very slowly and make them suffer for refusing to be our slaves.”

  • sawman

    Ship his ass to GITMO!

  • Alabama Mothman

    Why is this man still breathing.

  • Sara Conner

    Hahaha good luck with that Georgey boy, Trump the Crusher, these libtards are loosing there mind and I love it!!!

  • Jeff Jackson

    Why should anyone listen to this wretched lump of worthless flesh?
    How can he impeach anyone????
    Ya gotta break the law first dumbass!
    The only one doing that is your lame ass, Soros!
    I would suggest Soros and his lover Michael Moore take a slow space ship to Mars, if it would get off the ground with all that tonage in it!

  • Milly Vanilly

    Soros is INSANE & needs to put down like a LAME horse.

  • vox212

    The most dangerous man to freedoms everywhere. He is financing groups to financially and politically destabilize western countries.

  • Joe Blow

    If we all chip in a buck we could hire a good hitman for some Soros wetwork.

    • doodaa

      I’m in for a buck.

  • elheffe

    I am sure he had the same lawsuit ready to go for Hillary for accepting foreign government money at the Clinton foundation. /s

  • Steve from Ohio

    The Nazi Collaborator George Soros is running out of countries he can go to. Most of the world has issued arrest warrants for him for his crimes against society. Time for Mr. Trump to engage a special prosecutor to go after Soros for his anti American activities including inciting riots.

  • desertspeaks

    soros should file a billion law suits against trump.. he has no standing now and he won’t have standing any other time.. but the court and attorney fee’s would bankrupt soros and that would be a good thing for everyone!

  • Jimmy Yost

    “There is not a more repulsive spectacle than an old man who will not forsake the world, that has already forsaken him.” T.S. Eliot

    • Jimmy Yost

      Actually, Trump should turn the tables on him and have him imprisoned for inciting sedition. I doubt if anyone in the Judicial System in their right mind would stand in the way of such a move.

  • Zaphod Braden

    Arrest Soros for being a Nazi Collaborator.

  • Glenn Festog

    Here’s a headline for you; “US DOJ remands Soros to Russia in response to Russia’s international warrant.”

    Any day now………..

  • Sink Chicken

    Isn’t it only the Congress that has the authority to impeach the President?

Follow:

It only takes a few moments to share an article, but the person on the other end who reads it might have his life changed forever

Subscribe to our newsletter