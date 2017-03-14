Gerald Celente: Populism Spreads – ‘People Are Tired of Getting Shafted’

Kerry Lutz, Financial Survival Network, Released on 3/13/17

Populism is sweeping the western world now. It’s getting so bad that the Pope is even speaking out against it. Bill Clinton is out there speaking out against it as well. He’s too busy reaping the rewards of globalism to care about main street. There’s nothing wrong with protectionism when it means protecting yourself. It’s a fundamental human right. During the Great Depression the US sealed off its border from the rest of the world. Why take in others when you can’t properly take care of your own population? And populism is getting ready to score major victories in the Netherlands and France, although that remains in doubt. All things considered, Populism prospects are looking pretty good!





Share and Enjoy

467 views