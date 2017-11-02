How can Antifa afford a full page ad in the NYTimes?

Salon says Alex Jones lied about a one page ad in the New York Times when it’s in the paper. Must watch!

George Soros’ Empire Exposed: Billions for Subversion, Sabotage and Strife

OSF officials told the Wall Street Journal that Soros transferred much of his considerable wealth to the organization over a period several years, although the exact sum remained a secret until Tuesday.

The revelation makes Soros’ OSF the second-largest ‘philanthropic’ organization in the US, behind the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the third largest in the world.

The revelation of the immense sums involved plays to fears voiced by Soros’ political and ideological opponents. Inside the US and around the world, Soros and his civil society grant-making network have been at the heart of numerous controversies related to attempts to interfere with or manipulate democratic elections and other political processes through funding for ‘democracy development’, the media, youth initiatives, good governance, and minority rights.

United States

In the US, criticism against Soros has included accusations that the billionaire has been attempting to “destabilize” the country in the wake of Donald Trump’s election. Last month, over 150,000 Americans signeda White House petition to have Soros declared a domestic terrorist and to strip him of his assets. The petition, which claims that Soros is using his wealth to try to “facilitate the collapse of the systems and constitutional government” in the US, has earned an official response from the White House, collecting over 50,000 signatures more than needed.

Alongside OSF, Soros’ initiatives in the US include financial support for Media Matters for America, a self-described media watchdog fighting conservative media. During the 2016 presidential race, Soros actively supported Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, officially contributing over $10.5 million to her campaign. Playing the field, the billionaire has also provided support for neoconservative Republican groups like the McCain Institute.