Iran Protests…CIA Fingerprints?







Is it just a coincidence that the biggest protests since 2009 have hit Iran shortly after a secret agreement was revealed between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Riyadh to destabilize Iran? And shortly after a new Executive Order was issued by President Trump allowing him to seize US assets of anyone he deems a “human rights abuser” …or anyone who aids a designated “human rights abuser”?

Remember General Wesley Clark’s memo – take out 7 countries in 5 years ending with IRAN

Iran has always been in the crosshairs of the globalists for decades now. It was reaffirmed with the memo Mr Clark got on his desk right after 9-11. Memo said the u.s. military would take out 7 countries in 5 years ending with Iran. Has taken them longer than expected but look at the countries he listed. It’s happening.

