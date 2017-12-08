It really is HAPPENING! Planned Parenthood under investigation by Justice Department over sale of fetal tissue

The Justice Department has launched a federal investigation into Planned Parenthood’s practices and the sale of fetal tissue.

In a letter first obtained by Fox News, Justice Department Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Stephen Boyd formally requested unredacted documents from the Senate Judiciary Committee, the same panel that led the congressional probe into the women’s health organization.

“The Department of Justice appreciates the offer of assistance in obtaining these materials, and would like to request the Committee provide unredacted copies of records contained in the report, in order to further the Department’s ability to conduct a thorough and comprehensive assessment of that report based on the full range of information available,” Boyd wrote.

Fox News has learned that last month, the FBI first requested the unredacted documents from the committee.

Fox News is told that Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said they needed to receive a letter and be assured that the documents would be used for investigative purposes.

The letter, sent to Grassley and Feinstein on Thursday, is a rare confirmation by the Justice Department of a federal investigation.

“At this point, the records are intended for investigative use only—we understand that a resolution from the Senate may be required if the Department were to use any of the unredacted materials in a formal legal proceeding, such as a grand jury,” Boyd also wrote.

A spokesman for the Senate Judiciary Committee did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In the committee’s final report entitled “Human Fetal Tissue Research: Context and Controversy” published in December 2016, Grassley referred Planned Parenthood and other providers to the FBI for investigation.

Grassley said at the time that the committee has discovered enough evidence that shows how abortion providers had transferred fetal tissue and body parts from aborted fetuses for research by charging amounts higher than they actually cost.

“The report documents the failure of the Department of Justice, across multiple administrations, to enforce the law that bans the buying and selling of human fetal tissue,” Grassley wrote last December urging the Justice Department and FBI to investigate. “It also documents substantial evidence suggesting that the specific entities involved in the recent controversy, and/or individuals employed by those entities, may have violated that law.”

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/07/planned-parenthood-under-investigation-by-justice-department-over-sale-fetal-tissue.amp.html?__twitter_impression=true

http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/07/doj-launches-investigation-into-planned-parenthood/

Liberals are hypocrites.

Article Continues Below

(1) Liberals promote abortions to poor mothers who can’t afford diapers, but at the same time they are encouraging poor countries with high birth rates to send their babies to sanctuary cities where all healthcare and education costs are paid for.

(2) Liberals want healthy food at school lunches to prevent obesity, but then they’ll turn around and say, “Don’t fat shame anyone. We need to embrace different sizes.”

(3) Liberals will admit that a man has a mental illness if he wants to chop off his own leg (Body Integrity Identity Disorder). But then liberals say a 9-year-old boy who wants to chop off his penis is “normal and healthy”.

(4) Liberal feminists want to break the “glass ceiling,” but they become silent when Muslims oppress women.

(5) Liberals want background checks for gun buyers, but they don’t want voter IDs for illegals.

(6) Liberals want a minimum wage of $15 per hour, but illegals are taking jobs for $5 per hour without paying tax. “She said garment workers, who are often paid by the piece, earn an average of $5 to $6 an hour — far below California’s $10.50 minimum wage.”

(7) Liberals say illegals will do all the dirty work, but then they say we’ll need a universal basic income because of AI robots in the future. So which is it? Import more illegals or prepare for mass unemployment?

(8) Liberals want more immigrants to follow their “dream” in America, but they don’t want foreigners to build up their own countries with technology. Obama said poor Africans can’t have cars or air conditioners.

(9) Liberals want vaccinations for everyone’s health, but the illegals are bringing diseases. “People from Central and South America, ground zero for Zika and other infectious diseases including tuberculosis, dengue, Chagas, Chikungunya and schistosomiasis, make up nearly 15 percent of the illegal-immigrant population”.

(10) Liberals want to “save the earth” by reducing pollution, but more immigrants will mean more cars, chimneys, and plastic bottles as they adopt the Western lifestyle of consumption.

(11) Liberals will lock their car doors or home doors at night, but they want to open the border to drug dealers, sex traffickers, MS-13 gang members, or extremists.

Liberals promise a society of peace and happiness, but no real progress gets made because they are hypocrites.

h/t bsmith76

Follow IWB on Facebook and Twitter Follow @InvestWatchBlog



5 views