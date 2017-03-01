Ivanka Trump: Dad Is Destroying DC Pedo Network

by

Ivanka Trump has vowed that her father, President Trump, will do everything within his power, using the “full force and weight” of his administration, to drive the elite pedophiles out of the corridors of power in Washington D.C.

Brave Ivanka posted a photo to Twitter of herself in the Oval Office with President Trump and NGOs tasked with eradicating the stench of human trafficking and pedophilia from not just Washington D.C. but the whole country.

#latergram – Mtg w/ POTUS and NGOs working to combat #humantrafficking @realdonaldtrump to bring "full force and weight" of gov to the issue pic.twitter.com/DCqi2wPKJH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 27, 2017

It has emerged that Ivanka Trump was responsible for the sudden Trump administration attention to pedophilia epidemic, with the president’s daughter urging her father to hold a listening session last week on domestic and international human trafficking and pedophilia.

By doing so, Ivanka Trump, an influential West Wing force despite her decision not to take an official title at first, will one day be viewed by history as the person who was brave enough to tip over the first “domino” that eventually led to the whole house being bought down – and the garbage being cleared away.

Usually First Ladies and families of presidents focus on “healthy eating” or “better education for women”, whoop-de-doo things that only serve to keep them busy and looking good in front of the camera.

Families of the president never usually focus on anything gritty involving real human hardship.

But not the Trumps. They don’t pretend everything is rosy.

They tell it how it is and are unafraid to rock the boat, regardless of what the establishment throws at them.

It’s not just the POTUS who is going for the jugular on the issues that count, it’s his family too.

