Ivanka Trump: Dad Is Destroying DC Pedo Network

by Baxter Dmitry

Ivanka Trump has vowed that her father, President Trump, will do everything within his power, using the

Ivanka Trump has vowed that her father, President Trump, will do everything within his power, using the “full force and weight” of his administration, to drive the elite pedophiles out of the corridors of power in Washington D.C.

Brave Ivanka posted a photo to Twitter of herself in the Oval Office with President Trump and NGOs tasked with eradicating the stench of human trafficking and pedophilia from not just Washington D.C. but the whole country.

It has emerged that Ivanka Trump was responsible for the sudden Trump administration attention to pedophilia epidemic, with the president’s daughter urging her father to hold a listening session last week on domestic and international human trafficking and pedophilia.

 

By doing so, Ivanka Trump, an influential West Wing force despite her decision not to take an official title at first, will one day be viewed by history as the person who was brave enough to tip over the first “domino” that eventually led to the whole house being bought down – and the garbage being cleared away.

Usually First Ladies and families of presidents focus on “healthy eating” or “better education for women”, whoop-de-doo things that only serve to keep them busy and looking good in front of the camera.

Families of the president never usually focus on anything gritty involving real human hardship.

But not the Trumps. They don’t pretend everything is rosy.

They tell it how it is and are unafraid to rock the boat, regardless of what the establishment throws at them.

Ivanka Trump with her father, the President, promising to rid Washington DC of pedophiles once and for all

It’s not just the POTUS who is going for the jugular on the issues that count, it’s his family too.

  • Asoran

    We can only hope that the crackdown hits DC, but I feel like it won’t. Nobody in DC seems to be held accountable to the laws of our Country. Too much, and too deep, corruption.. on all levels. I do however think Mr. Sessions should focus more of his and his peoples time and energy on this trafficking and pedophilia ring. Take is as far as it goes.. let the smaller stuff wait.

    • patriot6

      I feel the same, but also I think that to take on the massive pedo ring it may take a lot of undercover work and they also need to make sure they have positive proof of everything, right down to details, to insure that all of it holds up in court. The defense will most likely have very expensive lawyers, the best soros can buy. And an investigation like this may take time to be extremely thorough. I believe they don’t want to talk about it to make sure nothing goes wrong. JMO

    • 19April1775

      Yeah but the Trump’s have never been in Washington before either. They appear to be the toughest non criminal family to ever make it to the WH. I know we all wish everything could be done yesterday on this topic but that is not the reality we should demand.

  • AntiCommon Core

    Trump needs to shutdown the Epstein Pedophile Isle, that the CIA uses to “compromise” World/US government politicians/officials. Also investigate the Hollywood pedophile connections as well!

    • Jeffrey Spinner

      I thought I read the pedo Island WAS shut down, with a few personnel working the place and kids and adults freed. The Mossad agent, Jeff Epstein, is free, pardoned by Barry Soetoro, so that’s amazing. Googled it, only got a hit with Glenn Beck, he said Caribbean 32 kids, 8 people arrested. No sourcing. Google may be memory holing the stuff, idk.

      • Fuzzychickens

        It was “shut down” (operations moved) because too much info about it leaked…then came the “investigation” and Epstein’s “sentence” (slap on wrist).

        The whole handling of Epstein Island was nothing short of another massive pedo-ring cover up.

  • Scott H

    You should go after dayCorp because they trade on the stock market and rest everybody that has shares because they’re part of the problem

  • tropicgirl

    I find this article completely insulting. Many people have been and are working around the clock to expose and eradicate this crime.

    This is the first I ever heard of Ivanka saying anything remotely like this…. so, she gets some kind of credit for repeating what we already know?

    I’m buying this about as much as I am buying the Ashton Kucher fake anti-pedo side show…

    Not.

    I thought she had some ‘wimmins’ issues to deal with? or some global warming scam to push…. Go away Ivanka…

    • Deb Daily

      Name one who has ever had a Presidents ear that actually goes public, sets up a committee and take this on full force? I don’t discount any ones efforts in this tragedy But being snarky about another’s success is just down right hateful and unproductive.

      • Reggin Mudd

        It is not hateful, et cetera. It is pointing out the TRUTH. Something you seem to have disdain for. Nothing will get done to the Pedos…

    • Mel

      When have you ever seen a team of people in the WH meeting with the President on ways to ADDRESS Child/sex trafficking?

      The #1 problem in the WORLD with more kids going “missing” than people die of cancer per year and often from countries that do not require birth certificates, like Haiti. Many people are not aware because the MSM does NOT cover it. I wondered how this meeting came about, so whoever brought it to the light great and if it was Ivanka, we should give her thanks. Those children on the milk cartons are somewhere.

      https://voat.co/v/pizzagate

      Learn up!

    • llewellynh

      The FBI has people working on pedophilia all of the time and they are successful. However, no one on high is ever caught and that seems to be the pattern under Comey’s direction. He apparently sees two sets of “justice” – one for the average people and another for those with influence. That latter group skates free on every wrong they do.

  • tropicgirl

    Trump fired the only person who was serious about fighting it…. Flynn…

    Start with the vice president, Ivanka, and why he fired Flynn…

    • Reggin Mudd

      It is really disgusting that the general population continually gets duped by our government. Pedophilia is not going anywhere if our politicians have anything to do about it. But articles like these give false hopium to the unthinking sheeple…

      • Jeffrey Spinner

        I agree, I’m a little concerned now as the few “independent” websites keep saying there’s a clean up, use Appeals to Authority, as in this case, saying Ivanka is on it, but still shows no proof at all.

        Publish a list of arrests. Arrests are public records.

        The little people have always and will always be arrested. Everyone I assume are like me, and are awaiting the Oligarchs and their minions to start being held under the law.

        I’m concerned that the few “independent” news sites are controlled opposition, or serve another purpose. Why?

        Ya’ know when I’ll believe it? When ACS in NYC starts behaving differently, or Catholic Charities does. The purveyors of the kiddie meat are still acting imperiously and condescendingly. Therefore, they STILL feel like they are not under threat. So, I still call bullshit. AT least I know how funnels the kids to these pedo fk’s in Washington DC and NYC. Kinda easy to figure out really.

  • red letter

    Anybody that had followed the Sandusky case would know that the Pa. Attorney General and even the Governor knew about him at least four years before they were forced to do anything. One of the victims recalled how there was eight other men coming to the second mile to pickup underage boys. Some boys were flown to NYC accompanied By Sandusky and two other men. One man on the flight that was not a pedo said the men with Sandusky were influential high profile men from Phila. but would not give their names. These people are buried deeper than ticks on a coon hound. Anybody that thinks that these people will be exposed without some intelligence leak is just Pi$$ing in the wind.

    • Jeffrey Spinner

      As best I understand it Pennsylvania is PEDO HEAVEN. There’s a lot of NYC government people that live there, so Satanism runs high there too.

      Anything real that would happen with the pedo suppliers or users I would SEE here in NYC. None of the people involved in trafficking kids in NYC are concerned at all. Not a peep.

      Who’s gonna arrest them? Fellow pedos? Doesn’t work that way, ask Comey.

      • red letter

        There was a deputy District Attorney That was investigating Second mile a few years before Charges were filed. He must have got a little to close, because he was found naked and dead along some creek near Harrisburg. I guess if you’re a satanist taking a life matters little.

  • Vlad TheSkewerer

    1500 arrests so far, that’s a good start. And like any sting you grab the street level crews and start squeezing, or bouncing some MF’ers off some walls in this case. You work your way up the ladder though I think individual hit teams will be in order, you don’t want to slam hellfire missiles into estates. All that artwork and high dollar shit, we got a lot of unfunded liabilities to cover, need that all in one piece ;)

  • Stop Bush and Clinton

    I don’t trust Ivanka. Remember she’s the one who married Nuttyyahoo’s best buddy Kushner?

    If anything, she’ll go after low-levels while keeping high-levels (and I wouldn’t be too surprised if Kushner turned out to be one of them) untouched.

  • Mel

    Just look to see who is screaming the loudest and flailing about in DC and Hollywood to know who is the most scared. I look to Shepard Smith on FOX who gets more hysterical each day. He was introduced to Epstein and hung out in Haiti (child trafficking hub) with shady connections.

    https://voat.co/v/pizzagate
    wealth of information and ongoing discussions of connections to world wide pedophilia.

    Pedophilia is a way to blackmail the highest ranks and most powerful. They have a pedo system (CIA) that uses the young to trap these guys and then WA-LA, they will do their bidding and sing the tune of the globalists over and over, whatever they are asked to do. If you ever wonder why someone takes a position (McCain, Graham come to mind) that seems to follow absolutely no logic, over and over again, and you can’t fioure out WHY, well, something to think about.

  • Adm Tech

    The amount of pushback from the dems, the media and social media (really one large combine when you think about it), on #pizzagate says that they are all heavily involved and implicated. They are scared shitless.

