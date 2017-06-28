InvestmentWatch

James O’Keefe? just released the second CNN video (VAN JONES)! Paul Joseph Watson says he’s told today will be even more embarrassing for CNN than yesterday.

Published on Jun 28, 2017

Project Veritas’ American Pravda: CNN continues today with a video of left-leaning political commentator Van Jones caught on camera plainly stating that “the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger.”

