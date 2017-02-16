Lou Dobbs: Obama Looking Very Close To Sedition and High Treason!

by ·

Time for Trump to clean house

When former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.

In what’s shaping up to be a highly unusual post-presidency, Obama isn’t just staying behind in Washington. He’s working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the incoming administration and its popular “America First” agenda.

He’s doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action. Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/12/sperry-obama-organizing-violent-anti-trump-protesters-just-miles-white-house/

 

 

h/t Jake

1,677 views

Share and Enjoy

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Delicious
  • LinkedIn
  • StumbleUpon
  • Add to favorites
  • Email
  • RSS

Tags:

Follow:

It only takes a few moments to share an article, but the person on the other end who reads it might have his life changed forever.
As long as you keep liking, sharing, commenting, clicking on the articles and supporting the blog, we’ll keep standing up, speaking out and fighting back!

Subscribe to our newsletter