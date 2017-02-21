Marine Le Pen Expresses Her Support For President Assad

by Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Marine Le Pen says she supports President Assad

Right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has offered her support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, amid the West’s continued aggression against Syria.

After a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday, Le Pen told reporters that there is “no viable and workable solution” to the Syrian civil war beyond choosing between President Assad and ISIS.

 

Ms Le Pen said: “I clearly explained that in the political picture the least bad option is the politically realistic.”

“It appears that Bashar al Assad is evidently today the most reassuring solution for France.”

Uprooted Palestinians reports:

The head of the National Front called Syrian President Bashar Assad “the most reassuring solution for France” and emphasized that to “eradicate” ISIS is the best way to protect the Christian minority, not turning them into refugees.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri was told from the presidential hopeful that there is “no viable and workable solution” to the Syrian war beyond choosing between Assad and ISIS.

“I clearly explained that in the political picture the least bad option is the politically realistic. It appears that Bashar al Assad is evidently today the most reassuring solution for France.”

“The way to protect the Christian minority is to eradicate those who have a vision of destroying all the minorities.”

“For me to protect Christians is to make sure the Christians stay in their countries,” not become refugees, she said.

    Great news! While the US secretly backs ISIS and the destruction of Syria to get Assad out, Le Pen courageously supports Assad, who is actually fighting the terrorists. Trump should follow Le Pen’s lead.

  • Goofy

    Agree, after all the Syrian war is Hillary’s war as she stated according to Wikileaks: We are destroying Syria on behalf of Israel! Hillary is neither president nor Secretary so it is high time for Trump to tidy up this mess as well.

  • hvaiallverden

    Yeah, she was courageously drooling of pure gleeeee when the ZioNazi scumbag Levy started the war on Libya.

    And in Syria.
    And so on, but now, she portrays her self an moral beacon of some odd sort.
    This politicians, incl MLP, is the sole cause of the refugee problem, and now she demands credibility, for wanting to do something.
    An shining neon-con camouflaged as an solution.

    Of course not, cheep labor, an gift to any right winged and imperialistic SOB.

    The north African lands, huh, like Mali and the French coup, rings any bells, huh, dead inside I assume.
    The French is so rotten they stink, this bitch stinks even more, bashing minority, while ignoring the issue about self responsibility of this self inflicted civil war and rape of France.
    I have no sympathy what so ever.
    You deserve everything.
    Hideous creep, along with another Israel bitch, the dutch duck, Gert, wilbertbert.
    Yeah, two drooling creeps managed to somehow be popular, even when they have no intentions of backing down in their own imperialistic wet dreams, frog f….s

    peace

  • Joe Blow

    Bout time someone speaks without babbling talking point lies. Mr Assad is a doctor and the duly elected president of Syria, a nation beset with Israeli influence on destroying yet another republic.

    “We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.” (You Gentiles, by Jewish Author Maurice Samuels, p. 155).

