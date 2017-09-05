MEGA CORRUPTION: FROM COMEY TO CLINTON TO RED CROSS & BEYOND

The systemic corruption we are now seeing must surely tell us that the end of our government’s credibility is at hand. The FBI, previously led by James Comey is every bit as corrupt as the CIA, the Clinton Foundation and the American Red Cross. And it seems that all of these players work together incestuously to cover up the crimes of one another. And even when the proof of their corruption is made public via internal memos, whistle blowers or Wikileaks, nothing changes. No real investigations are launched. No one goes to jail.It’s enough to make even the most optimistic among us want to ex-patriate.

