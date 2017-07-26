More staged footage from the White Helmets..definitely not oscar worthy.
We’ve obtained an exclusive raw footage of White Helmets operating in unidentified location in Syria where allegedly the Syrian government forces had used CW or other banned weapons against civilians.
The source who had provided us with these videos speaking on condition of anonymity said they had been captured during a specop against Hayat Tahrir al Sham group (also known as Nusra Front) in Aleppo-Idlib frontier zone.
