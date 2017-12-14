





by KneelB4Zod!

Max Abrahms-@MaxAbrahms · 10 min.

New report: International weapon supplies intended for rebel factions in the Syrian conflict ended up with ISIL “significantly augmenting the quantity and quality of weapons in its arsenal.”

Nearly a third of all weapons used by Isil on the battlefield were manufactured in EU, report claims

Nearly a third of all weapons used by Isil on the battlefield were manufactured in the European Union, according to the most thorough investigation yet into how the jihadist group acquired its vast arsenal.

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) militants relied heavily on guns and ammunition produced by Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Germany, a report released on Thursday by Conflict Armament Research (CAR), an international organisation that documents weapons trafficking in war zones, revealed.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/12/14/nearly-third-weapons-used-isil-battlefield-manufactured-eu-report/

Max Abrahms-@MaxAbrahms · 5 min.

“Sophisticated weapons the U.S. military secretly provided to Syrian rebels quickly fell into the hands of the Islamic State, a study released Thursday disclosed.”

The U.S. bought weapons for Syrian rebels — and some wound up in the hands of ISIS terrorists

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/12/14/u-s-bought-weapons-syrian-rebels-and-some-wound-up-hands-isis-terrorists/949209001/

Depleted Uranium & White Phosphorus Part of Massive Weapons Smuggling Operation Involving US Contractors, Diplomatic Flights & Organized Crime

Depleted Uranium & White Phosphorus Part of Massive Weapons Smuggling Operation Involving US Contractors

Several US contractors are implicated in the operation. They are:

Purple Shovel

Alliant Techsystems Operations-USA

Orbital ATK

Chemring Group

These US contractors are profiting off the US taxpayer, purchasing and smuggling weapons illegally with the use of civilian aircraft and diplomatic immunity aboard Silkway Airlines. The history of both Orbital ATK and Chemring indicate that the types of undisclosed weapons transported across the Middle East are likely to be Depleted Uranium and White Phosphorus among others.

https://busy.org/weapons-smuggling/@v4vapid/depleted-uranium-and-white-phosphorus-part-of-massive-weapons-smuggling-operation-by-us-contractors

Silkway Airlines Diplomatic Flights Used to Ship Billions Worth of Weapons from Eastern Europe to the Middle East

“A massive weapons smuggling operation has been exposed showing how large shipments of weapons are illegally shipped from eastern European countries such as Bulgaria and Serbia to Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Afghanistan.”

https://busy.org/weapons-smuggling/@v4vapid/silkway-airlines-diplomatic-flights-used-to-ship-billions-worth-of-weapons-from-eastern-europe-to-the-middle-east

“The responsible authorities of many countries (Israel, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Turkey, as well as to the militaries of Saudi Arabia, UAE, the military forces of Germany and Denmark in Afghanistan and of Sweden in Iraq, and the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)) have turned a blind eye and allowed diplomatic flights for the transport of tons of weapons.”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silk_Way_Airlines

350 Azerbaijani Diplomatic Flights Carry Weapons For Terrorists

“At least 350 diplomatic Silk Way Airlines (an Azerbaijani state-run company) flights transported weapons for war conflicts across the world over the last 3 years. The state aircrafts of Azerbaijan carried on-board tens of tons of heavy weapons and ammunition headed to terrorists under the cover of diplomatic flights.”

Saudi Arabia – sponsor and arms distributor

https://trud.bg/350-diplomatic-flights-carry-weapons-for-terrorists/

