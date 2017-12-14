Norway decriminalizes use of drugs!
Norway chooses to model drug policy on Portugal’s legislation. Use of drugs will no longer be punishable by law, but instead counted as a health issue. One more win for common sense!
The use of drugs should no longer be punished, but treated. The majority in Parliament now makes a historic restructuring of the Norwegian drug policy, and will transfer the responsibility from justice to health.Article Continues Below
– The parliamentary majority will stop to punish the people who are struggling, but instead give them help and treatment, ” says Nicolas Wilkinson, the socialist left helsepolitiske spokesman in Parliament.
It is the party Ap, Right, A and Left behind the change. Wilkinson says there is a marching to the government to start the work to move the first-line reaction against the abusers of the substance from the courtroom to the health care system.
https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/rusmidler/historisk-i-stortinget-slutt-paa-straff-for-rusmisbrukere/a/24209948/
The US taking similar steps would likely be the best move they could make in the interest of reducing crime, in all categories.
h/t rhex1821 views