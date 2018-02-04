Obama: I Guarantee’ Hillary Will Not Be Treated Differently By DOJ







Says the liar in chief. President Barack Obama insisted in an interview with Fox News aired Sunday April 10th that the FBI and Justice Department will not protect Democratic Hillary Clinton while investigating her private emails and server.

“I can guarantee that,” Obama said repeatedly. “I do not talk to the Attorney General about pending investigations. I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations.” “I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation conducted by the Justice Department, or the FBI, not just in this case, but in any case.” “How many times do I have to say it, Guaranteed,”

According to FBI records, Obama used a pseudonym in email communications with Hillary Clinton and others. If Clinton had been charged, Obama’s culpable involvement would have been patent. In any prosecution of Clinton, the Clinton–Obama emails would have been in the spotlight. For the prosecution, they would be more proof of willful (or, if you prefer, grossly negligent) mishandling of intelligence. More significantly, for Clinton’s defense, they would show that Obama was complicit in Clinton’s conduct yet faced no criminal charges. All roads lead the fact that this was Obama’s call.

Obama had his email communications with Clinton sealed. He did this by invoking a presidential-records privilege.

