People Building Their Own Internet in Detroit – When it comes to the internet, our connections are generally controlled by telecom companies. But a group of people in Detroit is trying to change that. (2017)

They’re using Ubiquiti gear. It’s fantastic and inexpensive. We use under $100 worth of gear to beam our internet at home to our office that’s 3/4 of a mile away.

When it comes to the internet, our connections are generally controlled by telecom companies. But a group of people in Detroit is trying to change that. Motherboard met with the members of the Equitable Internet Initiative (EII), a group that is building their own wireless networks from the ground up in order to provide affordable and high-speed internet to prevent the creation of a digital class system.

