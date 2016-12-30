Podesta, to the FBI: “All the leakers should just shut-up.”

Oct. 13 2016

FBI, DOJ roiled by Comey, Lynch decision to let Clinton slide by on emails, says insider

“No trial level attorney agreed, no agent working the case agreed, with the decision not to prosecute — it was a top-down decision,” said the source, whose identity and role in the case has been verified by FoxNews.com.

A high-ranking FBI official told Fox News that while it might not have been a unanimous decision, “It was unanimous that we all wanted her [Clinton’s] security clearance yanked.”

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/10/13/fbi-doj-roiled-by-comey-lynch-decision-to-let-clinton-slide-by-on-emails-says-insider.html

  • HEADLINE CORRECTION

    PODESTA THE MOLESTA WANTS NO MORE PEEKS INTO LEAKS

    • Jas

      “The children in the basement are mine” Send pizza (real pizza, we’re hungry)

  • ChickShow

    PedoDesta said what?!!! Bwaaahhh….of course this vile pervert wants the ‘leakers’ to shut up….they may leak even more Truths about his sick proclivities and, SHOULD BE ILLEGAL, child porn ‘art’…fuqin FREAK!!!! Hey Pedo….I meet you, i’ll would Really enjoy kicking your ass….hypothetically, of course ;)

  • Joe Blow

    As Bruce Willis said in “The Kid” someone call a waaaaaaambulance. ????

  • Lophatt

    Why is he not in jail? He looks like some Deranged Jiminy Cricket. All of these perverts, slithering around drooling after kids. This will be the first thing that comes to my mind every time I hear the word “Democrat”.

  • nicu78

    Go to jail punk! You are a scumbag of the first degree.

  • Guest Speaker

    Gee I wonder why , Me thinks there’s lots to be found if there was a real investigation into the Podesta ,Clinton, Clinton Foundation emails. Let’s hope 2017 is the year Hillary and all her cohorts go down inflames. And she and they all get significant jail time for their crimes.

