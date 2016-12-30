Podesta, to the FBI: “All the leakers should just shut-up.”

Oct. 13 2016

FBI, DOJ roiled by Comey, Lynch decision to let Clinton slide by on emails, says insider

“No trial level attorney agreed, no agent working the case agreed, with the decision not to prosecute — it was a top-down decision,” said the source, whose identity and role in the case has been verified by FoxNews.com.

A high-ranking FBI official told Fox News that while it might not have been a unanimous decision, “It was unanimous that we all wanted her [Clinton’s] security clearance yanked.”

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/10/13/fbi-doj-roiled-by-comey-lynch-decision-to-let-clinton-slide-by-on-emails-says-insider.html

Share and Enjoy

649 views