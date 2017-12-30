Senator John McCain uses WSJ Op-Eds to call for war in Syria and Iran.







John McCain epitomizes the portrait of a psychopath who managed to make his way to the highest levels of our government.

People like Senator McCain are capable of unimaginable atrocities to further their agenda.

That agenda is never-ending war, regardless of how many lives it costs.

The conspiracy goes back to the final address https://youtu.be/OyBNmecVtdU of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who fervently tried to warn us of the monster that was forming in the shape of the military industrial complex under the leadership of individuals such as Allen Dulles – https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allen_Dulles

True to his warhawk nature, wheelchair bound-McCain can think of nothing better to do during the holidays than call for more death and destruction in Syria and Iran.

The WSJ article literally calls for the US military to engage Syrian and Russian forces by pointing out actions that haven’t been taken by the Trump administration –

“The Trump Administration hasn’t challenged Assad or Russian and Iranian-backed forces directly in offensive operations.”

In another tweet McCain points to the unrest in Iran and uses another WSJ Op-Ed to encourage the overthrow of a sovereign nation.

The man has proven himself to be one of the countries most violent narcissistic psychopaths ever to hold a seat in the Senate.

What kind of monster chooses to use the Christmas and New Years holidays as a time to call for more war?

AZ resident here Senator…saying its time for you to shut the fuck up and retire. Tell all your buddies in the military industrial complex you gave it your best shot…and failed.

Thank god you were never elected president.

h/t AIsuicide

