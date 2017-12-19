Silicon Valley insider: The power behind bitcoin







From Jeff Brown, Editor, The Near Future Report:

Last week, I wrote to you to give you an “inside look” at what is playing out in the world of cryptocurrencies.

I told you that these new crypto assets still had a long way to run. And the reason why can be summed up in one word: blockchain .

You’ve likely heard the term “blockchain” associated with the popular cryptocurrency bitcoin. You may even know it as the decentralized ledger technology underpinning cryptocurrencies.

But that’s only part of the story…

Blockchain technology is also known as distributed ledger technology (DLT). We can think of a distributed ledger in its simplest form as a distributed database.

Historically, companies, governments, and individuals all keep their records in one centralized database . Imagine a room with racks of computers that store information.

But centralized databases can be manipulated, records can be changed, hard drives can fail, data can be lost… and the records represent only one party’s view of any given transaction.

In the world of blockchains and distributed ledger technology, the exact opposite is true. The transactions that are recorded on the ledger represent the views of all parties that were involved in that individual transaction .

The graphic below can help give you an idea of the difference between these two network types.

The value and utility that a well-designed blockchain provides is remarkable. Immutability, secure transactions, privacy, lack of friction, transparency, reduction or elimination of fraud.

That last part is important…

That’s because in a centralized system, we depend on “trusted” intermediaries (banks and other financial institutions) to conduct transactions.

But as we’ve learned time and time again, these “trusted” intermediaries are not at all trustworthy.

It wasn’t that long ago when the LIBOR scandal uncovered that many of the most “trusted” financial institutions in the world were manipulating key interest rates for their own benefit, and, of course, at the expense of others.

Banks like Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, UBS, Citigroup, Bank of America, and RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) were found to be right in the middle of these manipulations.

And then there’s Wells Fargo…

You’ve likely heard about how the banking giant created an estimated 3.5 million “ghost accounts” for their customers. They did this to charge customers banking fees for accounts they never signed up for.

The corruption is seemingly endless.

In comparison, blockchain technology is cryptographically secured, immutable (cannot be changed), and nearly impossible to manipulate. By design, it removes the potential for corruption or manipulation to take place .

That’s why I am so excited about this piece of technology. It has the potential to rewrite our entire society the way the internet did more than 20 years ago. And the assets associated with this technology – cryptocurrency and digital tokens – will continue to soar in value.

You may think that the cryptocurrency boom has already peaked. You may think you’re too late. There will certainly be some pullbacks and high volatility along the way. But I’m here to tell you that it’s not too late.

It most certainly is not too late.

We are just getting started…

Regards,

Jeff Brown

