Social systems in Canada collapsing under weight of hundreds of thousands of immigrants

Health care systems are collapsing.

People who have lived in Canada all their lives paying their insane tax rates throughout their working lives are now being pushed aside in favor of third world immigrants who never paid a dime into the system.

Wait times to see a doctor or a specialist are increasing exponentially while the somali born Immigration minister opens the flood gates wide to fully destroy the nation.

The social systems in Canada are beginning to fall apart under the weight of this liberal government. The health care system is just the ‘canary in the coal mine’. Everything will fall apart.

But that’s what happens when you have a Soros wang sucker as Prime Minister.

Source:

Canada to Get 1 Million More Third World Migrants

http://www.eutimes.net/2017/11/canada-to-get-1-million-more-third-world-migrants/

Health care wait times hit 20 weeks in 2016: report

http://www.ctvnews.ca/health/health-care-wait-times-hit-20-weeks-in-2016-report-1.3171718

Waiting Your Turn: Wait Times for Health Care in Canada, 2015 Report

https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/waiting-your-turn-wait-times-for-health-care-in-canada-2015-report

Medical wait times up to 3 times longer in Canada

http://www.cbc.ca/news/health/medical-wait-times-up-to-3-times-longer-in-canada-1.2663013

Article Continues Below

Canadian Health Care In Crisis

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/canadian-health-care-in-crisis/

THE CANADIAN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM COLLAPSE

http://ihcproviders.com/2015/11/23/the-canadian-healthcare-system-collapse/

Canada to admit nearly 1 million immigrants over next 3 years

Economic class will make up about 60% of newcomers

She said the Liberals need to bring Canada’s immigration system “back to order” by closing the loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement that has seen migrants cross into Canada at unofficial border crossings only to claim refugee status.

She also said the immigration system should focus on helping immigrants integrate through language efficiency and through mental health support plans for people who are victims of trauma.

http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/immigration-canada-2018-1.4371146

Justin Trudeau said: “Christians are the worst part of Canadian society”

AC

Follow IWB on Facebook and Twitter Follow @InvestWatchBlog



1,139 views