The CIA & the Drug Trade – Just as the British Empire was in part financed by their control of the opium trade through the British East India Company, so too has the CIA been found time after time to be at the heart of the modern international drug trade.

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=2831

NOTE: This video was produced for BoilingFrogsPost.com on October 14, 2011. It is being made available in its entirety here for the first time.

Just as the British Empire was in part financed by their control of the opium trade through the British East India Company, so too has the CIA been found time after time to be at the heart of the modern international drug trade. From its very inception, the CIA has been embroiled in the murky underworld of drug trafficking.

There are billions of dollars per year to be made in keeping the drug trade going, and it has long been established that Wall Street and the major American banks rely on drug money as a ready source of liquid capital. With those kinds of funds at stake, it is unsurprising to see a media-government-banking nexus develop around the status quo of a never-ending war on drugs – aided, abetted and facilitated by the modern-day British East India Company, the CIA.

This is our EyeOpener Report by James Corbett presenting the history, documented facts, and cases on the CIA’s involvement and operations in the underworld of drug trafficking, from the Corsican Mafia in the 1940s through the 1980s Contras to the recent Zambada Niebla Case today.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allegations_of_CIA_drug_trafficking

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2014/11/nathan-kleffman/cia-drug-dealing/

https://www.theguardian.com/global/2009/dec/13/drug-money-banks-saved-un-cfief-claims

