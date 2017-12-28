The private bank system runs the world and has started all wars







This video actually blew my mind. I had no idea that the world is literally completely run by the private bank system, and that our school system and society does everything it can to keep us all unaware and living the lie. The way the private bank system functions is WRONG. Living in a society founded on debt and credit is not the only way to live! Every major war has been started in order to keep the private banking system in power. Countries are not attacked by the US for any other reason. WATCH THIS!

Written and spoken by Michael Rivero. A video by Zane Henry Productions I’ve made a new version of ‘All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars’ that contains a lot of new animations.

Michaels’ website is http://www.whatreallyhappened.com

h/t IncontrovertibleJoy

