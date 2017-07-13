The real boogeymen are the Zionists that come directly from Israel’s government to our’s to formulate our policies and rule behind the scenes, not “The Russians”.

Sharing is caring!

Russia is being demonized because they are drawing their own line in the sand in Syria and Israel doesn’t like it.

Most people can not grasp the order of magnitude the damage that the zionist infiltration of US gov’t has done to America. AIPAC has literally become US foreign policy.

9/11 was a zionists dream come true…it should be they designed it and it worked perfectly. The zionists can now do untold damage to their so called neighboring “enemies” or those in the way of Israel’s Yinon Plan using US military might. Americans were dying by the thousands as the jews were partying in Tel-Aviv…Parts of US military were being ordered by zionist authority to perform sick and demented torture on the prisoners of war. The pictures of which were “leaked” to further degrade the soul of America.

It continues today with the anti-Muslim/Islamic propaganda. The demonizing of Bashar al-Assad of Syria and the murderous rampage of ISIS controlled by Israel and its western captured governments. The murder of millions of civilians over the years in the exact area were Greater Isael is to be planned. The refugees are people literally being evicted from their country…and it’s being funded by Guess Who?

US gov’t has Billion$ for war but will let the American education and infrastructure fall to pieces because simply Americans live here…not Israelis. They don’t give a FUCK about real Americans…and I’m talking about every one of those pieces of shit that keep voting for more war in the Middle East…when they don’t even have the brain cells to give us decent uncorrupted health care.

h/t jimmyb207

