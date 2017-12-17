The Sun Continues To Weaken







As the sun gets successively more blank with each day, due to lack of sunspots, it is also dimming. According to data from NASA’s Spaceweather, so far in 2017, 96 days (27%) of the days observing the sun have been without sunspots.

Across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, the sun’s output has dropped nearly 0.1% compared to the Solar Maximum of 2012-2014. This plot shows the TSI since 1978 as observed from nine previous satellites:

Such a weak solar cycle has not been witnessed in 200 years. It is anticipated with quite high certainty that also the upcoming solar cycle number 25 will be about as weak, because the sun’s polar fields are about as strong as they were during the minimum between cycle number 23 and cycle number 24.

The current solar cycle 24 is the third weakest since the systematic observation of solar cycle activity began in 1755. Only solar cycles nos. 5 and 6 (1798…1823 during the Dalton Minimum) were weaker. A number of distinguished scientists and dozens of scientific publications warn that the planet may in fact be entering a period of global cooling.

A peculiarity of the Sun’s weakening is that sometimes large flares erupt from the Sun in Solar minimums. The largest flare we know of came in a minimum called the Carrington flare in 1859. It fried telegraph lines and if it happened today might blow out much of the grid.

