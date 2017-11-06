The World Not As It Seems – CIA’s “Operation Gladio” with Paul Williams

by Thinker

Watching the Hawks’ Sean Stone sits down with award-winning journalist and former FBI counter-terrorism consultant Paul L. Williams to learn more about “Operation Gladio” and the CIA’s historic affinity for propping up paramilitary groups across the world. Williams shares his experiences researching the murky history of Washington’s relations with the enigmatic Fethullah Gülen, an exiled Turkish statesman and clergyman, as well as documenting the CIA’s connections to the Taliban, ISIS, and far-right extremists in Europe and Latin America. Finally, we evaluate the modern-day implications of this complicated web of relationships.

2014 – Operation Gladio – Behind False Flag Terrorism & 9/11 – NATO Sponsored Terror from Cold War to Today

Operation Gladio reveals Gladio, the secret state-sponsored terror network operating in Europe. This BBC series is about a far-right secret army, operated by the CIA and MI6 through NATO, which killed hundreds of innocent Europeans and attempted to blame the deaths on Baader Meinhof, Red Brigades and other left wing groups. Known as stay-behinds these armies were given access to military equipment which was supposed to be used for sabotage after a Soviet invasion. Instead it was used in massacres across mainland Europe as part of a CIA Strategy of Tension. Gladio killing sprees in Belgium and Italy were carried out for the purpose of frightening the national political classes into adopting U.S. policies.



