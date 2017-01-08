There have been a dozen Islamic terrorist attacks in the United States under Obama and the Federal Intelligence agencies had contact with the attackers prior to ALL of them.

by ·

by ThatisPunny

Here’s a list I’ve complied, let me know if I’ve missed any:

  • 6/1/2009 – Abdulhakim Mujahid Muhammad shot up a military recruiting office in Little Rock. He was investigated by the FBI 6 months prior. Link
  • 11/5/2009 – Nidal Malik Hasan killed 13 in Fort Hood 5 months after being investigated by the FBI after ntercepted at least 18 e-mails between him and Anwar al-Awlaki. Link
  • 12/25/2009 – Umar Abdul Mutallab attempted to blow up NWA Flight 253. British Intelligence and Umar’s own father warned the CIA he was planning an attack two months prior. Link
  • 4/15/2013 – Brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev detonated two bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing 3 spectators plus hundreds were injured, later two cops and one brother were also killed. Russian intelligence informed the FBI that they believed them to be terrorists, and the FBI investigated them. Link
  • 4/27/2014-6/25/2014 – Ali Muhammad Brown goes on a killing spree, killing 4 civilians. He had previously served time in a federal prison for bank fraud which authorities believed as used to finance militant Islamist terrorist groups. Link
  • 5/3/2015 – Two men who attacked officers with gunfire at the entrance to an exhibit featuring cartoon images of Muhammad in Garland, Texas. One of them had previously been convicted of making a false statement about terrorism, after the FBI established that he discussed traveling to Somalia to engage in “violent jihad”. Link
  • 12/5/2015 – Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik killed 14 people at a holiday party in San Bernidno. Homeland Security had investigated Tashfeen Malik just 5 month prior. Link
  • 2/11/2016 – Mohammad Barry attacked an Ohio restaurant with a Jewish proprietor with a machete, and was gunned down by cops. He had been investigated by the FBI 4 years prior. Link
  • 6/12/2016 – Omar Mateen killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, FL. The FBI investigated him 2 years prior. Link
  • 9/16/2016-9/19/2016 – Three bombs exploded injuring 31 and several explosive devices were found in the New York metropolitan area. The bomber, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, was reported to the FBI by his father 2 years prior. Link
  • 11/28/2016 – Abdul Razak Ali Artan rammed his car into a crowd of people at Ohio State University, then got out and started stabbing. He was cleared to emmigrate to this country two years ago by the State Department and Homeland Security. Link
  • 1/6/2017 – Five people were killed, six others injured in a shooting at a Fort Lauderdail airport. The shooter visited the FBI field office two months prior and said that the US government was controlling his mind and forcing him to join ISIS. Link

This can be taken one of two ways: 1) They are in on it. 2) They aren’t fully capable of providing security, and the promises they make shouldn’t be trusted, e.g. Russian hacking and their ability to vet refugees.

645 views

Share and Enjoy

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Delicious
  • LinkedIn
  • StumbleUpon
  • Add to favorites
  • Email
  • RSS

Tags:

  • AntiCommon Core

    The CIA is the largest TERRORIST Organization in the World.
    See the TREASON of Obama, Clinton, Kerry, McCain supporting Terrorists/ISIS
    here: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/01/absolutely-stunning-leaked-audio-of-secretary-kerry-reveals-president-obama-intentionally-allowed-rise-of-isis/

  • starviego

    We have a million homeless. Why are taking in ANY immigrants?

    • miro

      What you say is both balanced and mature; therefore the court directs that it be stricken from the record as per rule# 43.

    • gmatch

      Ask the American Indians! America was stolen from them.

  • miro

    I’ll take a modified number one option: they are not only in on it; they are it.

    We see scripted shows with ups and downs, bad guys, heroes, manifestos, journals etc. ID is often left at the scene as icing on the cake. Wag The Dog was an instructional film that covered the basics we see constantly.

    To speak of these things is blasphemous and places you on that special database of crackpots who see the moves….

  • Charlotte W

    Anyone notice that the “targets” in each case…Boston Marathon, France [nightclub] Orlando [gay night club] and the neighborhoods… are always people SYMPATHETIC to Muslims and immigration.

    Wouldn’t it make more sense for Muslims to bomb, say, Indianapolis? or Montana?

    How about Orange County or Long boat Key?

    NEVER… ever… even the Nice attack was in sympathetic Riviera.

    It’s something to think about…. I always thought Boston was a false flag… anyone else notice the brothers were dressed EXACTLY like the Feds at the finish line. Khaki pants.. navy jacket… and what about that white patch on the backpack?

    I’m not sure whose side the Intel community is on…. are they demonizing Islam for Israel… ala 9/11? .. punishing liberals in Europe… giving them a snoutful of Islam so they finally GET IT?

    When a Islamic Terrorist hits a conservative suburb or Mormon church, I might change my mind.

    • The_Real_Lids

      These are great theories.

  • gmatch

    I won’t use US airports anymore, because the insanity in America lets people go one a flight with checked in guns and ammunition like in Fort Lauderdale.

Follow:

It only takes a few moments to share an article, but the person on the other end who reads it might have his life changed forever

Subscribe to our newsletter