Thousands of ISIS terrorists were allowed to leave the city of Raqqa by US-led coalition and Kurds, and spread across Syria

by KneelB4Zod

Raqqa’s dirty secret

“The BBC has uncovered details of a secret deal that let hundreds of IS fighters and their families escape from Raqqa, under the gaze of the US and British-led coalition and Kurdish-led forces who control the city.

A convoy included some of IS’s most notorious members and – despite reassurances – dozens of foreign fighters. Some of those have spread out across Syria, even making it as far as Turkey.”

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-sh/raqqas_dirty_secret

Riam Dalati-

@Dalatrm

#SDF said it was only a couple of 100s but 1000s of IslamicState members left the city on buses. @sommervilletv exhumes the dirty secret thought dead and buried in #Raqqa –

One month old message:

Brasco_Aad

@Brasco_Aad

9. 10.

Negotiations ongoing: #ISIS in #Raqqa ready to make a deal with the #US to be transported to #DeirEzzor to fight the #Syria/n Army there.

Proved to be very correct.

BREAKINGNEWS

@UrgentNews5

10 hod.

BBC article shows that ISIS fighters, given exit passes by US from Raqqa, went to AlBukamal, now the scene of fierce battles between ISIS and Syria. Meanwhile, US-backed mercenaries have been freed up to occupy Syria’s main oil fields east of Euphrates, hurting Syrian recovery .

Article Continues Below

Another video of ISIS terrorists leaving safely Raqqa:

This is second part of this video:

Quentin Sommerville-@sommervilletv · 15 h

Coalition confirms BBC exclusive: 3500 IS family members left Raqqa and 250 fighters in ceasefire. Convoy stretched for 8km. Deal agreed by “local partners”, coalition says it didn’t want anyone to leave. Western officer was present at negotiations but didn’t take “active part”.

Follow IWB on Facebook and Twitter Follow @InvestWatchBlog



123 views