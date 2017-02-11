Trump says we spent 6 TRILLION dollars in the middle east. Who’s responsible?

by ·

Why won’t republicans discuss this? We invaded Iraq on false premise, destabilized the middle east, spent trillions of dollars and what has it got us? NOTHING. It’s time for some heads to roll. Who of you will come in here defending our illegal war? BRING IT

and by the way, keeping the oil would be a war crime. :) Trump does bring up a great point though, we should have spent that money here at home. Fuck you war mongers.

 

h/t coyotes

1,477 views

Share and Enjoy

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Delicious
  • LinkedIn
  • StumbleUpon
  • Add to favorites
  • Email
  • RSS

Tags:

  • red letter

    With the right people around him. Trump will eventually learn the real reason the Neocons pushed for war in the Mideast. And it wasn’t about oil or a pipeline.

    • http://www2.bc.cc.ca.us/resperic Rafael Espericueta

      It is of course all about corporate profits. Our military-industrial complex is addicted to endless war. It is fed trillions of our tax dollars, but is never satiated. Eisenhower saw this danger long ago. The MIC is now firmly in control, and makes sure the pointless wars never end.

      • chris

        gee, eisenhower was part of it.

    • james ha

      if oil played any part of that travesty then it was to prevent cheap iraqi oil from flooding the markets using currencies other than the dollar.

      • RichK54vet

        might add prop up another little state

      • gmatch

        It was also about taking oil of the market to support the fracking industry.

    • Michael Alan Keith

      Yes, it is all about something far more sinister.

      Like GIVING the people freedom of thought while outlawing coercion under rule of law with a vague exception.

      Which means that when there is Marshall Law or a State of Emergency, like right now, the government can use any mind control device or method.

      If you have not read it yet, go look at the Iraqi constitution and compare their freedoms to the US Bill of Rights.

  • RichK54vet

    Absolutely correct rant and now we are about to get in another BECAUSE THEY SUPPORT Terrorism but oh how many ISIS are shites? huh lets us put this to a test and lets be real these wars favor only one very small group of people while creating CHAOS to the rest of the world good job neocons and leftcons good job!!!!

  • http://www.jazzcar.net location de voiture casablanca

    Hé spent all this money to take petrol and to by his weapon

  • yaridanjo

    But, but, but it was for Israel. Thanks makes everything OK, even the 2.3 million Iraqis we killed and the half million Iraq children we murdered in cold blood.

  • Stop Bush and Clinton

    2 wrongs (bombing a country, and stealing their oil) don’t make a right. There’s a better approach: Hold the war criminals who caused that first wrong personally responsible.
    Make the Bushs, Obamas, Clintons, Cheneys, Rumsfelds, Wolfowitzes and Perles of the world pay reparations to both the countries they attacked and the countries whose resources they wasted by lying them into those wars.
    Chances are even their combined assets won’t be 6 trillion (+ the various trillions of damages demanded by both the victim countries and the countries tricked into helping their illicit attack), put them to slave labor for the rest of their natural lives (immediately collecting everything they make to hand it out to the victims).
    If they refuse to do the work, extradite them to Iraq and let one of the main victims decide what to do with them. That should make them at least somewhat willing to do their job.

  • Bob

    Hey look! We found out where the Pentagon lost 6.5 trillion!

  • Joe Blow

    IMHO…
    It is not up to Republicans or Democrats or someone else, it starts with us who believe in a world that is clean, safe, and fun to live to f-ing do something about it.

    Get yourself unhooked from all the distractions of conspicuous consumption and social media addiction. Look at your own life as being an agent of change that will help carry water.

    Attend any meeting that affects the life and livelihood of you and yours…PTA, city and county councils, school boards, anything on Agenda 21, flouride, cell towers, vacinations, land and water annexation, etc.

    We need to be like the white blood cells of our bodies. They go and fight infection at the site to the benefit of the whole body.

  • UnderTheBedMonster

    Maybe he should ask Bush, Obozo and both of those Clintoons where the moolah went to (including their own private pockets)……and he’ll get the typical tap dance about mmmmmm aaahhhh, mmmmmm aaaaahhhhh, anna anna anna and point to the Pentagon and State Dept……

  • desertspeaks

    WHY has not one single person been charged, arrested, indicted or prosecuted for the HEINOUS LIES that resulted in the MURDER OF HOW MANY IRAQI’S? a million, two million? and the disappearance of SIX TRILLION DOLLARS!

  • gmatch

    Trump has not always the facts right, but America’s military base Israel is very expensive.

  • chris

    so, mister prez, correct this and stop trying to build up the military thereby wasting even more money. rome fell for the same reason, neglecting the home front.

Follow:

It only takes a few moments to share an article, but the person on the other end who reads it might have his life changed forever.
As long as you keep liking, sharing, commenting, clicking on the articles and supporting the blog, we’ll keep standing up, speaking out and fighting back!

Subscribe to our newsletter