Trump says we spent 6 TRILLION dollars in the middle east. Who’s responsible?

Trump said again today we should have kept the oil in Middle East. As @mitchellreports has pointed out—that's illegal, could be a war crime. pic.twitter.com/FbWAUItCKr — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 9, 2017

Why won’t republicans discuss this? We invaded Iraq on false premise, destabilized the middle east, spent trillions of dollars and what has it got us? NOTHING. It’s time for some heads to roll. Who of you will come in here defending our illegal war? BRING IT

and by the way, keeping the oil would be a war crime. :) Trump does bring up a great point though, we should have spent that money here at home. Fuck you war mongers.

h/t coyotes

Share and Enjoy

1,477 views