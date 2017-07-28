TRUTH BOMBS ARE DEVASTATING THE DEEP STATE — BILL HOLTER

Sharing is caring!

Bill Holter is back and like he told us at the beginning of the year, 2017 will be the year of the truth bomb, and so far the year has not been a disappointment. From the DNC Wikileaks emails to the latest news of the arrest of Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s s top information technology guy, the Pakistani-born Imran Awan at Dulles International airport – it’s all leading to talk of indictments AND treason. We can’t wait to see how the second half of the year plays out.

