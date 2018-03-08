Ukraine begins seizure of Russian energy giant Gazprom’s assets
Ukraine has started seizing assets belonging to Russian energy giant Gazprom – following a years-long dispute over gas supplies.
Keep poking the bear, almost begging for retaliation so that they can play the victim. US recently agreed to supply them with anti-tank missiles and sniper rifles despite the whole nazi thing.
http://thehill.com/opinion/international/359609-the-reality-of-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine-is-far-from-kremlin-propaganda
h/t salvia_d