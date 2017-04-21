Why is Trump interested in vaccine safety? BECAUSE IT IS A PROBLEM. Carlson Has Balls Of Steel To Air This Tonight

WHY IS IT HARD TO TRUST?

CORRUPTION, COVER-UP, FRAUD, MANIPULATION, OMISSION, INADEQUATE TESTING, LACK OF ACCOUNTIBILITY AND LIABILITY, CONFLICT OF INTEREST.

“If the people cannot trust their government to do the job for which it exists—to protect them and to promote their common welfare—all else is lost.”— Barack Obama

1. National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 protects vaccine manufacturers from liability. Consumers cannot sue them.

2. In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in 2011 to grant drug companies immunity from liability even if their products were knowingly contaminated, stating that vaccines are an “unavoidably unsafe” product.

3. There are over 30,000 vaccine adverse reactions reported annually on VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) in the U.S.

4. Over $3 billion has been paid out for deaths and injuries by the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program in the U.S.

5. The Vaccine Court hears cases in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims about injuries from vaccines. It is a “no-fault” compensation system. There are no juries. Appointed Special Masters decide outcomes. Consumers are taxed via vaccine sales and the tax is used to pay for vaccine injuries and deaths, instead of vaccine manufacturers paying. Petitioners do not have the same legal rights as in the U.S. court system. They pay a maximum of 250,000 dollars for wrongful death from vaccines, and they dismiss 80% of all cases presented to them. Buying the claimant’s silence is a common stipulation to receive any compensation.

6. The government does not enforce requirement that doctors report all adverse reactions. Many doctors and parents do not report. The government doesn’t want to keep accurate statistics.

7. Merck used rabbit antibodies to falsify data.

8. Merck used aluminum in placebo.

9. Merck/CSL used another vaccine containing mercury as placebo.

10. Merck tested Gardasil for 6 months and FDA fast tracked the approval.

11. Drug companies never studied the synergistic effects of combinations of shots.

12. Drug companies never studied the synergistic effects of toxins and heavy metals together.

13. The entire CDC recommended childhood schedule of 49 doses of 14 vaccines before age 6 has never been studied.

14. Vaccines have not been studied for carcinogenicity (cancer causing), birth defects or infertility.

15. Vaccines have not been studied for mutagenicity or autoimmunity (DNA in vaccines causing autoimmunity).

16. The FDA doesn’t require vaccine manufactures to test vaccine adjuvants for safety.

17. The U.S. The government won’t do a controlled study comparing the health of completely vaccinated to completely unvaccinated children. Likely, they are afraid of the results.

18. Omibus Autism Proceedings 2002: Only 6 test cases determined the outcome for 5000 cases of autism. Hannah Poling was kept out of the cases heard. Key doctor opinions were sealed. Families were denied access to documents held by Merck and Vaccine Safety Datalink data. Court did not respond to requests made through Freedom of Information Act. Department of Justice ruled against Poling’s motion for complete transparency of the case. Vast majority of cases remain sealed.

19. Dong-Pyou Han, a scientist from Iowa State University, was found guilty of fabricating and falsifying data in HIV vaccine trials.

20. Dr. Poul Thorsen (principal investigator on the Danish Autism Studies) indicted on 22 counts of wire fraud and money laundering by a U.S. Federal Grand Jury.

21. CDC employee Dr. William Thompson witnessed his colleagues destroying data and he was told to lie. He came out as a whistle blower in 2014 and asked to be subpoenaed but Congress still have not called for a hearing.

22. Simpsonwood Conference cover-up. A closed meeting between CDC, WHO (World Health Organization), pharmaceutical companies, and scientists. (2000)

23. CDC and government use flawed and manipulated studies to repeat lies to the public claiming they are “safe and effective”.

24. SV40 (cancer virus) was found in the Salk’s polio vaccine produced between 1955 and 1961. The government chose to cover it up and gave contaminated vaccines to millions. Sabin’s oral polio vaccines were also contaminated from 1961 until 1973 or even later. The OPV caused many cases of polio.

25. The Cutter Incident: In April 1955 more than 200 000 children received a polio vaccine in which the process of inactivating the live virus proved to be defective. Within days there were reports of paralysis. Investigations revealed that the vaccine, manufactured by Cutter Laboratories, had caused 40 000 cases of polio, leaving 200 children with varying degrees of paralysis and killing 10.

26. Health agencies reclassified, redefined, changed requirements, and renamed polio cases to make them go away.

27. The U.S. military used experimental vaccines on U.S. troops.

28. Tuskegee Experiment, unethical study of the progression of untreated syphilis African-American men—1932.

29. Unethical vaccine experiment was conducted on Black and Hispanic kids in Los Angeles. (1989)

30. A class action lawsuit has been filed against Johns Hopkins University for performing unethical, government-sponsored studies on Guatemalan citizens in the 1940s and 1950s, infected citizens with STDs.

31. Bishops of Kenya found vaccines laced with Beta- HCG hormone which causes infertility and multiple miscarriages in women. (2014)

32. A former official, Antonio de los Reyes, with the Philippine government’s population control organization has released an official medical report affirming that Filipina women were injected with sterilizing agents without their knowledge or consent. It was a massive vaccination campaign involved at least three to four million women using anti-tetanus toxoids laced with a sterilizing chemical known as HCG. De los Reyes served from 1978 to 1982 in a number of Pilipino population control agencies.

33. The petitioners in India filed a complaint stating: “BMGF, PATH and WHO were criminally negligent trialling the vaccines on a vulnerable, uneducated and under-informed population school administrators, students and their parents who were not provided informed consent or advised of potential adverse effects or required to be monitored post-vaccination.”

34. GlaxoSmithKline Argentina Laboratories Company was fined for irregularities during lab vaccine trials conducted between 2007 and 2008 that allegedly killed 14 babies. The charges included experimenting with human beings as well as falsifying parental authorizations so babies could participate in the vaccine-trials conducted by the laboratory from 2007 to 2008.

35. Scientists secretly vaccinated more than 2,000 children in religious-run homes in suspected illegal drug trials. Old medical records show that children and babies in Irish care homes were given a one-shot diphtheria vaccine for international drugs giant Burroughs Wellcome between 1930 and 1936. A discovery was made that 800 infants may be buried in a septic tank outside a former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co. Galway.

36. Brick Township NJ: CDC cover-up and manipulation of data to hide high rates of autism. 1989-2000

37. Wyeth Labortories issued an internal memo for plans to cover-up vaccines killing babies. (1978-1979).

38. More people died from the flu shot than from the swine flu. (1976). Claims totaling $1.3 billion had been filed by victims who had suffered paralysis from the vaccine.

39. CDC is a private for-profit corporation with extremely close ties to the pharmaceutical companies. Their first and foremost obligation is to their own “fiscal health”.

40. CDC refused to respond to Freedom of Information Act filed by CBS News regarding CDC’s claim of H1N1 pandemic in 2009. The CDC also attempted to block their investigation.

41. CDC is required by law to respond in 20 days to Freedom of Information Act requests. CDC took 7 years to release info to Dr. Brian Hooker.

42. The Obama administration was proposing changes to the Freedom of Information Act that would allow it to go beyond declaring some documents secret and to actually allow government agencies (such as the CDC) to declare some document “non-existent.”

43. Deliberately concealing information. Official documents obtained from the UK Department of Health (DH) and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) reveal that the British health authorities have been engaging in such practice for the last 30 years.

44. The U.S. government (National Institute of Health) holds patents on Gardasil and also earns royalties from the sale of the vaccines.

45. CDC funds organizations like NACCHO, who funds politicians to pass mandatory vaccination laws.

46. The drug industry spends over $200,000,000 a year in lobbyists.

47. The vaccine industry is estimated to be at about $25 billion.

48. Salaries of pharma CEO: Eli Lilly – John Lechleiter $14.48 million. Abbott Labs – Miles D. White $17.7 million. Merck – Kenneth C. Frazier. $25 million. Johnson & Johnson – Alex Gorsky $20.38 million. Pfizer – Ian Read $23.3 million

49. Senator Richard Pan received over $95,000 prior to introducing vaccines bills AB2109 and SB277.

50. In CA, pharmaceutical companies and their trade groups gave more than $2 million to current members of the Legislature in 2013-2014.

51. CA Senator Carol Liu serving as committee chair, advised Sen. Pan to delay taking votes. When it appeared that he would not get enough votes to move SB277 out of committee, Liu advised Pan to opt for a “vote only” meeting with no debate. He then immediately consulted a drug industry lobbyist to delay the vote.

52. CA Senate bill SB277 was only referred to one committee in Assembly, was not referred to education committee even though it would affect the education of many kids.

53. China fined the British pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline(GSK) $488.8 million (3 billion Yuan) for a “massive bribery network”. 2014.

54. During non-election years, roughly 70% of the advertising revenues for his news division come from pharmaceutical ads.

55. Former mainstream journalist, Sharyl Attkisson, criticizes mainstream media. She wrote a book called Stonewalled: My Fight for Truth Against the Forces of Obstruction, Intimidation, and Harassment in Obama’s Washington. Sharyl spoke about astroturf and manipulation of media messages on TEDx.

56. Rupert Murdoch is the head of a multinational news empire (News Corp) and has deep connections to the vaccine industry. His son, (James Murdoch), mother (Elizabeth) and daughter-in-law (Sarah Murdoch), business partners Lloyd Blankfein, and Thomas H. Glocer all have ties to vaccine industries. The news of vaccines is much controlled and biased.

57. Rupert Murdoch’s son James Murdoch managed the Sunday Times, who is also on the board of GlaxoSmithKline which makes the MMR, which smeared Dr. Andrew Wakefield and his autism findings.

58. The chairman of Reuters, Sir Christopher Hogg, served on the Board of Merck. (1989)

59. Miriam Stoppard who writes at the Daily Mirror Newspaper is married to Sir Christopher Hogg, who was Chairman of GlaxoSmith Kline in 2004.

60. Media perpetuates lies about Dr. Andrew Wakefield, continues to call him a fraud when other scientists have since replicated his findings. His Lancet paper has been exonerated via lawsuit in February 2012 by the High Court of Justice.

61. Julie Gerberding, former Director of CDC, became president of Merck vaccine division, made money when she sold company stocks.

62. Dr. Paul Offit made multi-millions from his royalty interest in the Merck Rotateq vaccine. He held a position to advise CDC and made money for himself.

63. Dr. Thomas Verstraeten, a scientist who worked for the CDC, who manipulated data in 2000 in autism study, quit the CDC and went to work at GlaxoSmithKline, a pharmaceutical company.

64. Corporate-funded American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), global corporations and state politicians vote behind closed doors to try to rewrite state laws that govern our rights.

65. The governor of TX, Rick Perry mandated the HPV vaccine in 2007. Merck donated nearly $30,000 to Perry and more than $377,000 to the Republican Governors Association, which Perry chaired.

66. Insurance companies give bonuses to doctors who have 100% vaccination rates.

67. Doctors refuse to see patients who choose no vaccinations, partial vaccinations or delayed vaccinations.

68. Doctors refuse to write medical exemptions for vaccine injuries. Pressures from insurance companies/ employers/medical board.

69. Mandating Tetanus vaccination for school, which is not a contagious disease. Why? Profits?

70. Mandating Hepatitis B vaccines for newborns. Hep B is mainly transmitted through I.V. drug use and sexual intercourse. Why? Profits?

71. Mandating Gardasil for 12-year-old girls. Why? Profits? HPV is transmitted mainly through sexual intercourse.

72. Mandating vaccines which are ineffective. (Flu shot approx. 19% effective). High percentage of whooping cough outbreaks in highly vaccinated populations. The vaccinated get whooping cough, become asy.

73. Mandating chicken pox vaccines and banning kids from school when some countries, such as England, do not vaccinate for it at all. Why? Profits?

74. Mandating vaccines that shed and cause mutations.

75. The medical industry has become a leading cause of death. In the U.S., annually, 12,000 people die due to unnecessary surgeries, 7,000 people die due to medical errors, 20,000 people die due to other errors, 80,000 people die from infections acquired at the hospitals and 106,000 people die from adverse side effect of medications.

76. Autoimmunity, allergies, ADHD, childhood type 1 diabetes, childhood cancers, and other chronic illness are at an all-time high and rates continue to rise. Government seems to be ignoring this crisis.

http://vaccinecommonsense.com/2015/12/19/if-the-people-cannot-trust-their-government/#more-246