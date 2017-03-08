WikiLeaks: Journalist Investigating CIA Assassinated In ‘Hacked Car’ Crash

by

Journalist Michael Hastings, who had made enemies in the CIA by investigating the upper echelons of the rogue intelligence agency, was assassinated by the CIA in a “hacked car” crash, WikiLeaks’ released documents suggest.

Circumstances around Journalist Michael Hastings’ fatal car crash in 2013 are eerily similar to the CIA’s instructions on orchestrating secret assassinations by “hacking cars“, according to the top-secret intelligence documents leaked by WikiLeaks.

Michael Hastings died in 2013 after his car suddenly sped up on a straight Los Angeles street, swerved off the road and crashed into a tree, killing him instantly in the explosion.

A vocal critic of the Obama administration’s overreach in spying on American citizens, Hastings had become a thorn in the side of the CIA before his death, publishing fearless articles in mainstream publications and threatening a devastating exposé on CIA director John Brennan.

“Consistent with a car cyber attack”

Hasting’s death has long been considered suspicious due to the unusual nature of the accident as well as the timing of his death. Fears the journalist was assassinated reached fever-pitch when counterterrorism expert, Richard A. Clarke, described the fatal crash as “consistent with a car cyber-attack”.

However the mainstream media quickly dismissed the claim as a conspiracy theory. The idea that the CIA could have hacked into a car and used it as a murder weapons in the covert assassination of an enemy was too much for the establishment to entertain.

But today WikiLeaks did what they do best, releasing a pristine dataset of enlightening files from deep within the Deep State, proving, yet again, that the establishment and mainstream media have been lying to us for years.

One of the more interesting revelations from the Vault 7 release Wednesday is the fact that the CIA has had the technology that allows them to hack into any modern car, truck or airplane and control it remotely, with the sole intention of murdering the occupants in a way that looks like an accident, since around the time Hastings was killed.

Heavy reports: Hastings died on June 18, 2013, in a fiery high-speed automobile crash in his Mercedes C250 Coupé following the publication of “Why Democrats Love to Spy On Americans” on BuzzFeed. Hastings had been a vocal critic of the Obama administration.

Following his death, former U.S. National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection, and Counter-terrorism Richard A. Clarke said that Hastings’ crash was consistent with a “car cyber attack.”

Clark told the Huffington Post, “What has been revealed as a result of some research at universities is that it’s relatively easy to hack your way into the control system of a car, and to do such things as cause acceleration when the driver doesn’t want acceleration, to throw on the brakes when the driver doesn’t want the brakes on, to launch an air bag… You can do some really highly destructive things now, through hacking a car, and it’s not that hard.”

According to CW6 San Diego, Hastings claimed to have received a death threat prior to the crash by a staff member at the McChrystal Group about a critical passage in his book, The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan. The McChrystal Group is an advisory firm started by retired United States Army general Stanley Allen McChrystal.

McChrystal’s last military assignment was in Afghanistan.

CW6 also reported that Hastings was investigating CIA Director John Brennan for an upcoming exposé before his death. In an official synopsis of the recently released Vault 7, the above passage can be found.

What is Vault 7?

Vault 7 is a collection of leaked classified documents on the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Code-named “Vault 7” by WikiLeaks, it is the largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency.

Many people believe Vault 7 is the most significant intelligence leak since Edward Snowden leaked top-secret NSA documents in 2013 proving that the intelligence agency was spying on its own citizens.

According to WikiLeaks, the first full part of the Vault 7 series, “Year Zero”, comprises 8,761 documents and files from an isolated, high-security network situated inside the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virgina.

Recently, the CIA lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal including malware, viruses, trojans, weaponized “zero day” exploits (backdoor access to hardware such as iPhones and Smart TVs), malware remote control systems and associated documentation.

This extraordinary collection, which amounts to more than several hundred million lines of code, gives its possessor the entire hacking capacity of the CIA. The archive appears to have been circulated among former U.S. government hackers and contractors in an unauthorized manner, one of whom leaked portions of the archive to WikiLeaks.

Share and Enjoy

457 views